The exotic vacations of Andrea Serna after the Challenge

They first arrived in Barcelona, ​​Spain, where they took photos in one of the most renowned churches in the area. “And to think that not long ago we ran through my parents’ house in Cali, yes, life is a little while,” Andrea Serna commented.

“The word that my mother repeated over and over again throughout the trip: Unforgettable,” added the presenter who, from Barcelona, ​​continued her tour to Rome. From there they continued their route to reach Paris, where they officially celebrated her mother’s birthday and until now, they remain in French territory.

The last photograph places Andrea Serna in the French Alps, specifically in a small commune of Mont Blanc: “Once upon a time there was a charming little town called Chamonix.”

Andrea Serna visited Spain, Italy and France

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

