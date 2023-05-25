Home » The father of the disappeared children in Guaviare is pronounced
News

What did the father of the disappeared children in Guaviare say?

Asked about his state of mind, the man acknowledged that “it is not good” since it is “a hard blow”, but he reiterated his confidence in finding the little ones: “I have faith that I will be with my children. I am very motivated and I know that this will be achieved very soon.”

When talking about the details of the search, he highlighted the difficulties involved in the jungle climate, with persistent rain and humidity that complicate the work of the rescue teams.

“The most difficult thing has been to find the plane, because until then we did not know if there were survivors”said Ranoque before acknowledging that at first it was difficult for her to believe that her children were still alive, seeing the state in which the plane was left after the accident.

It should be remembered that the plane, operated by the Avianline Charter’s company, apparently suffered an engine failure when it was flying between Araracuara, a remote town located between the departments of Caquetá and Amazonas, and San José del Guaviare, and more than one was found week later near the hamlet of Palma Rosa, in the municipality of Solano (Caquetá).

The statements of the father of Lesly Mucutuy, 13 years old; Soleiny Mucutuy, 9; Tien Noriel Ranoque Mucutuy, 4, and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy, 11 months, arrive hours after learning of the discovery of different elements that indicate that the minors could still be alive, such as diapers, tennis shoes, a cell phone accessory, a bottle cap and a towel.

