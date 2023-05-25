Unemployed employee of Bengaluru software company earns more than 50 thousand daily by begging foreign passengers at airports

Unemployed Bengaluru software company employee begs foreign passengers at airports

daily 50 thousand Earning more than Rs., finally caught red-handed at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru/Hyderabad: 23/May

(Sahar News.com/Media Desk)

Corona epidemic After that, millions of people have become unemployed. There are also many small businessmen who are facing economic difficulties even after two years, every third household is economically distressed due to unemployment, reduced income and salaries. Deprivation of jobs and The reduction in business was less of a problem that this rapid inflation has broken the backs of the middle class especially, the dining tables and dining tables have collapsed.

Perhaps this is the reason why economic crimes have increased. So the records of other crimes have also increased. While some people have also engaged in wrongdoing to earn money easily. If they have started doing it in their condition, they have become involved in crimes for luxury. But whatever the case, this crime of such people is not going to last for many days.

There, a few clever people have become busy in emptying the bank accounts of forgetful people by giving attractive lures in various ways and getting attracted towards cyber crimes. Daily, a large number of complaints are being filed in the cyber crime cell, but the police also seem helpless. Despite regular vigilance, it has become a common practice for a few people to instantly forward the links of hackers with attractive rewards in WhatsApp groups daily without giving a minute’s thought. It is a well-known proverb that as long as there are fools in the world, a wise man can never be hungry.

An incident has come out of Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, which makes everyone wonder if a young man who is getting the best salary in a software company can be unemployed and then beg for 50 per day without any effort. He used to earn 60 thousand rupees and was living a luxurious life with this money. However, not in temples, mosques, churches, markets or streets, but at the airports of the country! Isn’t it strange and incredible? But it is true and eventually the young man was arrested red-handed at the Bengaluru airport.

The details of this incident according to various media sources are that Vaishneesh hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu Vishnesh# (27 years old) own b. After completing his Tech education, he was working for a few days in a software company in Bengaluru for a salary of more than one lakh rupees per month.

One day when Vishnesh was going to Chennai by flight from Bengaluru, his wallet was lost or stolen. However, the flight ticket was in his mobile phone, but after landing in Chennai, he went to his home from the airport. So he had no money. Before boarding the flight in Bengaluru, Vishnesh mentioned his problem to a foreign passenger in the airport lounge, and the foreign passenger sympathized with him. 10,000 Gave Rs.

Later, during the corona epidemic, Vishnesh lost his job and he became unemployed. Meanwhile, he remembered the scene of ten thousand rupees given at Bengaluru airport and Vishnesh decided to get money in this easy way. After that, Vishnesh cheap air. He would have bought the ticket, dressed in his best clothes and arrived at the Bengaluru airport ahead of time with a travel bag.

Later, targeting foreign and domestic travelers traveling alone in the airport lounge, his main target was mostly foreign travelers and tourists. Sometimes he referred them to the need of a large amount of money for his father’s hospital attendance and treatment, sometimes different. He used to tell about his problems, by which the travelers were impressed and helped him 50 until the 60 He used to collect thousands of rupees easily.

According to media reports, Vishneesh has visited Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi in addition to Bengaluru Airport. 8 He made it his business to collect money from passengers in the same way at the airports of cities. In this way, the money obtained through modern begging used to be picked and spent in luxury. Thus. 2021 Since then, Vishneesh has been busy begging passengers at airports in the same way. However, no one has complained against him to the airport authorities or the police. was busy

But 11 A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official on airport duty became suspicious when Vishnesh approached a third passenger after capping two foreign passengers at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport in May. They chased him and took Vishneesh into custody red-handed while begging at the airport. CISF officials and police interrogator Vishneesh told them the whole matter. The officials were also surprised. was handed over to the police.

The police told the media that during the investigation by the police, Vaishneesh’s possession of various banks 26 Credit cards were seized of which 24 The credit card was effective 420 And after registering a case under other provisions, he was sent to jail. Bengaluru police suspect that this may be organized by a gang and Vishnesh is a part of this gang.

The post Unemployed employee of Bengaluru software company, begging from foreign passengers at airports, earning more than 50 thousand daily appeared first on Saher News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

