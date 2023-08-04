“The festival of error”: Carlos Antonio Vélez on the victory of Nacional

“The best match of the Libertadores”wrote the journalist Pablo Giralt on his Twitter account, about what happened between National Athletic and Racing from Argentina for the Libertadores Cupthanks to the bulky 4-2 score at the Atanasio Girardot in Medellín, in the first leg of the round of 16, which was also commented on by Carlos Antonio Velez.

A brace from Maximiliano Cantera, one of the reinforcements for the second half, was one of Nacional’s outstanding moments in the high score that occurred in the match for Libertadores, in which many fans of the purslane team supported Atanasio Girardot.

However, for the journalist Vélez this meeting became “the festival of error”, because he scored three punctual goals in the game that were more mistakes by the teams than the merit of the tactical methods of each coach. There he pointed out the plays that took place during this match.

“Nacional comfortably won the game after several mistakes in defense by the Argentine team, which the purslane managed to counteract. However, the purslane’s fourth goal was a tremendous defensive deconcentration”, commented Vélez, through his ‘Palabras mayores’ space.

The errors that Carlos Antonio Vélez pointed out about Nacional

“An unnecessary touch in the area by Aguirre. Very unnecessary…”the sports journalist began his speech, who emphasized the penalties that purslane ended up awarding to ‘La Academia’ for the two discounts in the game for Libertadores Cup.

“A normal play that could be avoided quite a bit. Then the other maximum sentence to which Perea arrives late ends up being a terrible imprudence. Serious error to correct”, said Vélez, about what was the process of the match last Thursday of soccer in the Libertadores Cup.

