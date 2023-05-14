The support of Carlos Antonio Vélez to Gustavo Petro

Carlos Antonio Velez has been a staunch opponent of the provisions of the President Gustavo Petrothis compared to the difference in political ideologies that have become evident in the different interventions in the media that the sports commentator has had.

However, in the last few hours, Vélez has given the go-ahead to Gustavo Petro’s presidential term, he did this by sharing his son’s most recent opinion column for Semana Magazine.

Also read: Historical! Camila Osorio in the round of 16 of MASTERS 1000 in Rome

There the journalist refers to his “support for the president” this he does in the midst of his criticism of the peace project that the president is advancing in the country, he says he respects his election despite the fact that “there was a dirty campaign,” according to Vélez, but that he was democratically elected in the elections.

“The only way in which Gustavo Petro should leave the Palace is when his legitimate term as elected ruler at the polls ends”was the featured phrase in the shared article.

In this way, Carlos Antonio Vélez highlighted his agreement with the opinions of his son, with this he would give the go-ahead for the presidential term despite his disagreement with the government strategies that have been discussed since the arrival of the president at the Palace of Narino.

“Totally agree! Neither take it out nor stay. It’s 4 years, not a day before or a day after. The Constitution has the rules of the game clear… that’s the way it is, period! ”, The sports commentator pointed out on his Twitter account.