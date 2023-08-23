Home » The Fifth Plenary Session of the Fourteenth Kaiping Committee of the Communist Party of China: Striving for High-Quality Development and National Rejuvenation
The Fifth Plenary Session of the Fourteenth Kaiping Committee of the Communist Party of China: Striving for High-Quality Development and National Rejuvenation

Yesterday, the Fifth Plenary Session of the Fourteenth Kaiping Committee of the Communist Party of China took place. The session focused on implementing the goals set by General Secretary Xi Jinping for building a strong country and national rejuvenation, as well as the development plans for the Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

During the session, Yu Zhonghua, the secretary of the Kaiping Municipal Party Committee, delivered a report on behalf of the Standing Committee. The meeting reviewed and approved the “Implementation Opinions of the Kaiping Municipal Committee on In-depth Study and Implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech” and “The Resolution of the Fifth Plenary Session of the Fourteenth Kaiping Municipal Committee.”

The meeting emphasized the importance of anchoring high-quality development goals and activating the “three major driving forces” to propel Kaiping’s modernization. The city was urged to deepen reforms, expand its economy, foster innovation and creativity, and promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas. It was also stressed that efforts should be made to promote ecological construction, strengthen cultural development, improve people’s livelihoods, and enhance national security.

The meeting called for unity around the leadership of the Party Central Committee, particularly emphasizing adherence to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It highlighted the need to implement the specific deployment of the “1310” committee and the work arrangements of the Jiangmen Municipal Party Committee.

The session concluded with a call to rebuild a modern new Kaiping and contribute to the overall modernization efforts of Jiangmen and Guangdong Province. Members of the Kaiping Municipal Party Committee, alternate members, and various city leaders attended the meeting.

The outcomes of the Fifth Plenary Session of the Fourteenth Kaiping Committee demonstrate the commitment of the Communist Party of China to advancing the goals of national rejuvenation and modernization. With a focus on high-quality development, innovation, and the well-being of the people, Kaiping is poised to play a crucial role in contributing to China‘s modernization drive.

