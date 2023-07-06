Home » The first gate of the Mose – Veneto is undergoing maintenance
News

The first gate of the Mose – Veneto is undergoing maintenance

by admin
The first gate of the Mose – Veneto is undergoing maintenance

Replaced for cleaning. Spitz, checks come into effect

(ANSA) – VENICE, JULY 05 – Maintenance operations on the barriers that protect Venice and its lagoon from high water got underway today. Fourteen hours of work were needed to release the first gate of the Mose: a complex maneuver completed by Fincantieri which manages the maintenance phases of the barrier at the Treporti inlet.

The sluice gate will now be transported to the industrial area of ​​Marghera for the usual operations and replaced with a reserve one waiting to be monitored and cleaned. This is an expected intervention to verify the state of health of the work and which will gradually involve all 78 sluice gates of the Venice defense system from high waters. The next gate will be released at the end of August.

“Three years after the first lifting – underlines the extraordinary commissioner for the MOSE, Elisabetta Spitz – today maintenance is fully operational, an important and indispensable step to make the MOSE always efficient and able to defend the lagoon from extreme events as it already is happened over the years.”

The gate release operations were illustrated by Vinicio Tresin, Fincantieri’s maintenance manager in the presence, among others, of the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, and the prefect Michele Di Bari. (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  hypothesis "tracer liquid" (used by plumbers)

You may also like

Despite being free, only 10% of men seek...

Municipal councils can sign agreements with ESAP to...

Fire in apartment extends to several floors in...

Nelson Cano celebrates the 16 ICU beds at...

SENA has 10,000 million for young entrepreneurs in...

Giachino, Turin must apply for Expo 2033, in...

SICARIOS RIDLED LAST NIGHT A DEPARTMENTAL COUNCILOR IN...

They hold a security council in Cesar in...

Tourist options for winter holidays

The Myth of the Perfect Breakfast: Harvard Experts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy