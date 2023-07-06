The first gate of the Mose – Veneto is undergoing maintenance

Replaced for cleaning. Spitz, checks come into effect

(ANSA) – VENICE, JULY 05 – Maintenance operations on the barriers that protect Venice and its lagoon from high water got underway today. Fourteen hours of work were needed to release the first gate of the Mose: a complex maneuver completed by Fincantieri which manages the maintenance phases of the barrier at the Treporti inlet.



The sluice gate will now be transported to the industrial area of ​​Marghera for the usual operations and replaced with a reserve one waiting to be monitored and cleaned. This is an expected intervention to verify the state of health of the work and which will gradually involve all 78 sluice gates of the Venice defense system from high waters. The next gate will be released at the end of August.



“Three years after the first lifting – underlines the extraordinary commissioner for the MOSE, Elisabetta Spitz – today maintenance is fully operational, an important and indispensable step to make the MOSE always efficient and able to defend the lagoon from extreme events as it already is happened over the years.”



The gate release operations were illustrated by Vinicio Tresin, Fincantieri’s maintenance manager in the presence, among others, of the mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, and the prefect Michele Di Bari. (ANSA).



