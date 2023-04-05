news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VENICE, APRIL 05 – The Municipality of Venice will allow bakeries to install coffee machines in shops, for customers who wish to have a sort of breakfast.



But there is already controversy from the bar operators, who fear losing a part of their clientele.



The initiative stems from the severe crisis in the bakery sector, which in the city has seen the number of shops reduced from around a hundred to around 25, which are also having difficulty finding workforce. The novelty of the cafés in the bread shops was announced – writes the local press – during a press conference attended by the city councilor for Productive Activities, Sebastiano Costalonga, and the president of the Venetian bakers, Paolo Stefani. However, the Aepe, the association of public exhibitors, does not like the idea. In fact, the Municipality’s project would allow bakers to combine bread, croissants and other sweets with automatic machines from which coffee, cappuccino or tea, albeit in a take-away glass.



