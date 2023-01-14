Home News The first session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC closed! The conference received a total of 794 proposals! -Original News- Southeast Net
The first session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC closed! The conference received a total of 794 proposals!

2023-01-14
On the morning of the 14th, the first session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC closed. As of 17:30 on January 12, the conference had received a total of 794 proposals. Among them, there were 653 committee proposals and 141 collective proposals. According to the relevant provisions of the “Proposal Work Regulations” and “Proposal Review Work Rules” of the Fujian Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Proposal Review Committee carefully reviewed the proposals received. 655 cases were filed, and 139 cases were not filed. “Opinions and Suggestions” will be forwarded to relevant departments for reference or converted into social conditions and public opinion information.

The proposals of this meeting involve the province’s economic, political, cultural, social and ecological civilization construction. The main contents include: accelerating the construction of a modern economic system, promoting urban-rural integration and regional coordinated development, expanding the digital industry, developing the marine economy, and expanding new energy storage Industry, innovative industrial chain and supply chain integrated development, enhance technological innovation capabilities, promote the development of intelligent equipment manufacturing, continue to stabilize and expand exports, and help private enterprises grow stronger; build a talent ecosystem, promote deep integration of industry and talents, and support talent participation Rural revitalization; continue to deepen the reform of “three medical linkages”, make up for the medical shortcomings under the post-epidemic situation, promote the revitalization and development of traditional Chinese medicine, and improve the ability of rural medical treatment; in-depth implementation of the “Fu Culture” project, and increase the protection of cultural relics and cultural heritage; Run a kindergarten at the door of the common people, care about the mental health of primary and middle school students, unblock the upward channels of secondary vocational education, promote full employment of college graduates, and improve the level of elderly care through digital intelligence empowerment; create a modern pioneering place around Wuyi Mountain National Park, and strengthen the utilization of waste resources , Create a livable and resilient smart city; strengthen contact with Fujian folks and social organizations, encourage and support Taiwanese youth to come to Fujian to develop and start businesses, deepen the integration and development of Fujian and Taiwan, and exchanges and cooperation between Fujian, Hong Kong and Macao, etc.

See also  Yin Li: Carry forward the great party-building spirit and resolutely respond to the great call to deepen the study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on July 1st

These proposals condense the wisdom and sweat of the proponents. Most of the proposals have precise topic selection, rich content, sufficient research, practical suggestions, and high quality. They have strong reference value for scientific and democratic decision-making by party and government departments, and fully reflect the new session Members of the provincial CPPCC, the participating units, special committees, sectors and committee groups of the CPPCC have a strong mission and a strong sense of serving the people.


