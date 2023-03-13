The First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress Concludes in Beijing

Xi Jinping delivered an important speech

The meeting voted to pass resolutions on the government work report, etc.

Adoption of a decision on amendments to the Legislative Act

Xi Jinping signed the presidential decree and announced it

Zhao Leji hosted and delivered a speech

Li Qiang, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xue Xiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and others attended the meeting

Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Qishan and others were seated on the rostrum

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 13th The first session of the 14th National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China closed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the morning of the 13th after successfully completing various agenda items and producing members of a new session of state institutions.

The conference called on the people of all ethnic groups across the country to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and fully implement the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Spirit, self-confidence, self-improvement, integrity and innovation, concentration and hard work, and united struggle for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the meeting. He said that this conference elected me to continue to serve as the chairman of the People’s Republic of China. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the representatives and the people of all ethnic groups in the country for their trust. The trust of the people is the biggest driving force for me to move forward, and it is also a heavy responsibility on my shoulders. I will faithfully perform the duties entrusted by the Constitution, take the needs of the country as my mission, and take the interests of the people as my yardstick. I will fulfill my duties and make dedication wholeheartedly.

The chairman, vice-chairman, and secretary-general of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress serve as the executive chairman of the congress and sit in the front row of the rostrum. They are: Zhao Leji, Li Hongzhong, Wang Dongming, Xiao Jie, Zheng Jianbang, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Cai Dafeng, He Wei, Wu Weihua, Tie Ning, Peng Qinghua, Zhang Qingwei, Luosang Jiangcun, Xue Kelaiti Zaker, Liu Qi.

Li Qiang, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and other party and state leaders attended the meeting.

Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Qishan and others were seated on the rostrum.

The meeting should be attended by 2,977 representatives, 2,947 were present, and 30 were absent, and the number of attendees met the quorum.

The closing meeting was presided over by Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the conference and chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress.

At 9 a.m., Zhao Leji announced the start of the meeting.

The meeting voted and passed the resolution on the government work report of the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress. The resolution pointed out that the meeting spoke highly of the historic achievements and historical changes in my country’s economic and social development in the new era over the past ten years, fully affirmed the work of the State Council in the past year and five years, and agreed with the report’s overall requirements for economic and social development in 2023 , main objectives, policy orientation and key work, decided to approve this report.

The meeting voted and passed the decision on amending the Legislative Law. The decision will come into force on March 15, 2023. President Xi Jinping signed the No. 3 Presidential Decree and announced it.

The meeting voted and passed the resolution on the implementation of the 2022 National Economic and Social Development Plan and the 2023 National Economic and Social Development Plan of the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress, and decided to approve the implementation of the 2022 National Economic and Social Development Plan and the 2023 National Economic and Social Development Plan. Report on the draft national economic and social development plan, approved the 2023 national economic and social development plan; voted and passed the resolution of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress on the implementation of the central and local budgets in 2022 and the central and local budgets in 2023, decided Approve the report on the implementation of the central and local budgets for 2022 and the draft central and local budgets for 2023, and approve the central budget for 2023.

The meeting voted and passed resolutions on the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the resolution on the work report of the Supreme People’s Court, and the resolution on the work report of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, and decided to approve these three reports.

After completing the above agenda, Xi Jinping delivered an important speech.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the Chinese nation, with a history of more than 5,000 years of civilization, has created countless brilliance and experienced many hardships in history. After modern times, China has gradually become a semi-colonial and semi-feudal society, suffering from bullying by foreign powers, fragmentation, frequent wars, and misery. After the founding of the Communist Party of China, it closely united and led the people of all ethnic groups in the country. After a century of struggle, the national humiliation was wiped out, and the Chinese people became the masters of their own destiny. The Chinese nation ushered in a great leap from standing up, getting rich, and becoming strong. The great revival has entered an irreversible historical process.

Xi Jinping emphasized that from now until the middle of this century, it is the central task of the entire Party and the people to comprehensively build a modern and powerful socialist country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The baton of building a strong country and national rejuvenation has historically fallen on our generation. In accordance with the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must persist in coordinating and promoting the overall layout of the “five in one” and coordinate the promotion of the “four comprehensive” strategic layout, accelerate the advancement of Chinese-style modernization, unite and work hard, develop and innovate, and strive for success in the new journey. Make achievements that are worthy of the era, history, and people, and make due contributions of our generation to promote the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

Xi Jinping pointed out that in the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation, we must unswervingly promote high-quality development. It is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, thoroughly implement the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, the strategy of strengthening the country with talents, and the strategy of innovation-driven development, focus on improving the ability of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, promote industrial transformation and upgrading, and promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas. Promote the green and low-carbonization of economic and social development, promote the effective improvement of the economy and the reasonable growth of the quantity, and continuously strengthen my country’s economic strength, scientific and technological strength, and comprehensive national strength.

Xi Jinping emphasized that we must always uphold the supremacy of the people. To comprehensively build a modern and powerful socialist country, the people are the decisive force. We must actively develop people’s democracy throughout the process, adhere to the organic unity of the party’s leadership, the people’s mastery of the country, and the rule of law, improve the system of people’s mastery of the country, realize the will of the people, protect the rights and interests of the people, and fully stimulate the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of all the people. It is necessary to implement the people-centered development concept, improve the distribution system, improve the social security system, strengthen basic public services, ensure the bottom line of people’s livelihood, and solve the people’s urgent, difficult and anxious problems, so that the achievements of modernization can benefit all the people more and more equitably. More obvious and substantive progress has been continuously made in promoting the common prosperity of all people. It is necessary to continuously consolidate and develop the great unity of the people of all ethnic groups in the country and the great unity of the sons and daughters of the Chinese people at home and abroad, fully mobilize all positive factors, and gather the majestic forces for the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

Xi Jinping pointed out that security is the foundation of development, and stability is the prerequisite for prosperity. It is necessary to implement the overall national security concept, improve the national security system, enhance the ability to maintain national security, improve the level of public security governance, improve the social governance system, and guarantee the new development pattern with the new security pattern. It is necessary to comprehensively promote the modernization of national defense and the army, and build the people’s army into a steel Great Wall that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

Xi Jinping emphasized that promoting the building of a strong country cannot be separated from the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macau. We must comprehensively, accurately and unswervingly implement the principles of “one country, two systems,” “Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong,” “Macao people governing Macao,” and a high degree of autonomy. Integrate into the overall situation of national development. Realizing the complete reunification of the motherland is the common aspiration of all Chinese people, and it is the essence of national rejuvenation. We must implement the Party’s overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan issue in the new era, adhere to the one-China principle and the “1992 Consensus,” actively promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, resolutely oppose interference by external forces and separatist activities for “Taiwan independence,” and unswervingly advance the process of reunification of the motherland.

Xi Jinping emphasized that China‘s development benefits the world, and China‘s development cannot be separated from the world. We must solidly promote high-level opening up, not only make good use of the global market and resources to develop ourselves, but also promote the common development of the world. We must hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results, always stand on the right side of history, practice true multilateralism, practice common values ​​​​of all mankind, actively participate in the reform and construction of the global governance system, and promote the construction of an open world economy. Promote the implementation of global development initiatives and global security initiatives, add more stability and positive energy to world peace and development, and create a favorable international environment for my country’s development.

Xi Jinping pointed out that to govern the country, one must first govern the party, and only when the party prospers can the country be strong. To promote the construction of a strong country, we must adhere to the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, and earnestly strengthen Party building. We must always remain sober and determined to solve the unique problems of a large party, be brave in self-revolution, constantly and comprehensively govern the party strictly, unswervingly oppose corruption, always maintain the unity and unity of the party, and ensure that the party will never deteriorate, change color, or change. Changing the taste provides a strong guarantee for the construction of a strong country and the rejuvenation of the nation.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the grand goals of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation are inspiring and inspiring. We must seize the day, strengthen our historical confidence, strengthen our historical initiative, adhere to integrity and innovation, maintain strategic focus, carry forward the spirit of struggle, be brave enough to overcome difficulties, and continue to add bricks and tiles to the great cause of national rejuvenation and national rejuvenation.

Xi Jinping’s speech won warm applause many times from the audience.

Zhao Leji also delivered a speech afterwards. He said that he fully agrees with and supports President Xi Jinping’s important speech. The speech adheres to the people’s position, strengthens historical confidence, demonstrates mission responsibility, and guides the direction of progress. It will surely inspire the people of all ethnic groups in the country to work hard and move forward bravely in the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation. They must be carefully studied and fully implemented. He said that Comrade Xi Jinping was re-elected unanimously as President of the People’s Republic of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China, reflecting the common will of all NPC deputies and the common aspiration of the people of all ethnic groups in the country. The Party established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the entire Party, and established the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. We must resolutely support the “two establishments”, consciously strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve “two maintenances”.

Zhao Leji said that the conference fully implemented the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress and the 1st and 2nd Plenary Sessions of the 20th Central Committee, and successfully completed various agendas. It was a democratic, united, realistic and progressive conference. On behalf of the 14th National People’s Congress and its Standing Committee, he paid tribute to the representatives of the 13th National People’s Congress, members of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress, and Comrade Li Zhanshu!

Zhao Leji said that the General Assembly elected the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress, and elected me as its chairman. We sincerely thank all representatives for their trust and feel deeply that the mission is lofty and the responsibility is great. We will always adhere to the overall leadership of the party, rely closely on deputies to the people’s congresses and the masses of the people, respect the constitution, fulfill our duties, be honest and honest, accept the supervision of the people, and wholeheartedly contribute to the cause of the party and the country. .

Zhao Leji said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has drawn up a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a modern socialist country and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. The 14th National People’s Congress and its Standing Committee must fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously perform the duties entrusted by the Constitution and laws, adhere to the organic unity of the party’s leadership, the people’s ownership of the country, and the rule of law, and maintain the system of people’s congresses. Perfect and well-run, promote the effective implementation of the goals and tasks set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and contribute to the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.

Zhao Leji said that we want to develop people’s democracy throughout the process and ensure that the people implement democratic elections, democratic consultations, democratic decision-making, democratic management, and democratic supervision in accordance with the law. Improve the institutional system to ensure the full implementation of the Constitution, and continuously improve the level of implementation and supervision of the Constitution. Deeply promote scientific legislation, democratic legislation, and law-based legislation to make the legal system more scientific, complete, and unified. Implement correct supervision, effective supervision, and law-based supervision to ensure the full and effective implementation of the Constitution and laws. Give full play to the characteristics and advantages of representing the people and rooting in the people, and serve as a bridge between the party and the state and the people. Comprehensively strengthen the self-construction of the National People’s Congress and its Standing Committee, and earnestly assume the mission and responsibility entrusted by the new era and new journey.

At 9:57, Zhao Leji announced that the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China was closed. The meeting ended with the majestic national anthem.

Also seated on the rostrum: Ma Xingrui, Wang Yi, Yin Li, Shi Taifeng, Liu Guozhong, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, He Weidong, He Lifeng, Zhang Youxia, Zhang Guoqing, Chen Wenqing, Chen Jining, Chen Miner, Yuan Jiajun, Huang Kunming, Liu Jinguo, Wang Xiaohong, Li Shangfu, Wu Zhenglong, Chen Yiqin, Qin Gang, Zhang Jun, Ying Yong, Hu Chunhua, Shen Yueyue, Wang Yong, Zhou Qiang, Pabala Grelanger, Ho Hau Wah, Leung Chun-ying, Battelle, Su Hui, Shao Hong, Gao Yunlong , Chen Wu, Mu Hong, Xianhui, Wang Dongfeng, Jiang Xinzhi, Jiang Zuojun, He Baoxiang, Wang Guangqian, Qin Boyong, Zhu Yongxin, Yang Zhen and Xu Qiliang, Sun Chunlan, Wang Chen, Liu He, Yang Xiaodu, Cao Jianming, Zhang Chunxian, Ji Bing Xuan, Aili Geng Yiming Bahai, Wan Exiang, Chen Zhu, Baima Chilin, Wei Fenghe, Zhao Kezhi, Zhang Qingli, Liu Qibao, Wan Gang, Lu Zhangong, Ma Biao, Xia Baolong, Yang Chuantang, Li Bin, Wang Yongqing, Gu Shengzhi, Liu Xincheng , members of the Central Military Commission Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua, Zhang Shengmin and others.

The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Li Jiachao, and the Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Ho Iat Seng, attended the meeting and took a seat on the rostrum.

Relevant departments of the central and state agencies, relevant units of the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force, and relevant responsible persons of various people’s organizations attended or attended the conference.

Foreign envoys stationed in China attended the meeting.

On the afternoon of the 13th, Xi Jinping and other party and state leaders met with all the representatives attending the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress in the Great Hall of the People and took a group photo with them.

[

责编：王宏泽 ]