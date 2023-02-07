Source title: The first tour group from Hong Kong to Beijing arrived in Beijing and 17 old friends revisited their hometowns to start the “Spring Festival” journey

At 17:20 on the 6th, a flight of 17 Hong Kong tourists arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport from Hong Kong, starting a four-night and five-day Spring Festival tour. This is also the first tour group from Hong Kong and Macau arriving in Beijing after the mainland fully resumed personnel exchanges with Hong Kong and Macau at 00:00 on February 6, and resumed the tourism business activities between mainland residents and Hong Kong and Macau groups. All 17 members of the group have been to Beijing, and this revisit to their hometown is of great significance to them. At 18:20, a tour guide in purple held a sign with the slogan “Hong Kong China Travel Service is marching towards a century, and you will start a new start with a wonderful new chapter in Beijing”. team out. The heads of the relevant departments of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, who had been waiting for a long time, and the heads of China Tourism Group Travel Service Co., Ltd. presented flowers and clay sculptures of Lord Rabbit with Beijing characteristics to welcome them. The warm atmosphere infected many members of the tour group. The 69-year-old man Li Guolin waved his arms excitedly and said, “When I heard that I could go to the mainland, I was the first to sign up. I have been to Beijing four times, and this time has the most special meaning. I came here to prove that our resistance The epidemic succeeded.” According to the plan, the tour group will not only visit the Forbidden City, the Temple of Heaven, the Summer Palace, Badaling Great Wall and other famous historical and cultural heritage attractions, but also enter Beijing’s “net celebrity check-in place” – Shougang Park, to make up for the regret of not being able to watch the Winter Olympics in person , will also go to the Beijing Shiyuan Park “Flower Dream” Lantern Festival, as well as emerging cultural tourism destinations such as Universal Studios. Nearly 19:00, the tour group took the same green hydrogen energy bus as the Winter Olympics to the station. Each member received a travel protection kit, which contains masks, antigen detection reagents and disinfection supplies, which is very considerate. Zhang Kexiong, spokesperson of China Travel Service, said: “Since the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism have issued the “Notice on the Comprehensive Resumption of Personnel Exchanges between the Mainland and Hong Kong and Macau” and the “Notice on the Resumption of Travel Agencies’ Operation of the Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau Inbound and Outbound Group Tours”. “Since then, CTS Travel has successively launched a series of Beijing products in Hong Kong, and has received a large number of inquiries from Hong Kong tourists. Hong Kong citizens hope to come to Beijing to visit new attractions such as the Winter Olympics venues and Universal Studios.” On February 6, China Travel Service organized 3 first group tours to the Mainland, from Hong Kong and Macau to Beijing, Taishan, and Shaoguan respectively, to start a new journey and welcome Hong Kong and Macau to the Mainland for a good start to the new year. The relevant person in charge of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism stated that in order to restore and boost the inbound tourism market, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism has vigorously organized the development of cultural tourism resources and inspections of tourist routes in recent years, focusing on the research and development of “Beijing New Discovery” inbound tourism products. Launched 88 emerging cultural tourism destinations and 11 themed routes. It is hoped that leading tourism companies can play an active role, pay attention to product quality, continuously improve the level of tourism services, and jointly maintain the safety, stability and order of the Beijing inbound and outbound group tour market during the pilot period. From 0:00 on February 6, 2023, personnel exchanges between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao will be fully resumed, and group tourism activities between mainland residents and Hong Kong and Macao will be resumed. At 6:20 p.m. yesterday, the first group of Hong Kong tourists to Beijing arrived at Terminal T3 of the Capital Airport.Photo by our reporter Gan Nan ■ relevant More than a thousand tourists from Hong Kong and Macau arrived in Beijing on the first day of the full resumption of travel News from our newspaper (Reporter Ma Jing) According to the "Notice on the Comprehensive Resumption of Personnel Exchanges Between the Mainland and Hong Kong and Macao" issued by the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, personnel exchanges between the Mainland and Hong Kong and Macao will be fully resumed at 00:00 on February 6. At 10:45 in the morning, flight CX334 from Hong Kong to Beijing slowly landed at the Capital International Airport. This is the first Hong Kong inbound flight at the Capital Airport port to fully resume personnel exchanges between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macau. The 215 passengers on board passed the customs travel inspection site in an orderly manner under the guidance of the customs officers at the Capital Airport. The overall customs clearance was safe, smooth and orderly. It is understood that in order to do a good job in the quarantine supervision and protection of flights and passenger clearance, Beijing Customs has strictly carried out various work on epidemic prevention and control at ports after the “Class B and B Control”, and made full use of comprehensive means such as technology and information to strengthen cooperation with all relevant parties. Cooperation, focus on defending the capital’s first external defense input gateway. In terms of remote testing, people entering Hong Kong and Macau who have no travel history in foreign countries or other overseas regions within 7 days do not need to enter the country with a negative nucleic acid test result for new coronavirus infection before travel; if they have a history of travel in foreign countries or other overseas regions within 7 days, The governments of the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions will inspect their negative nucleic acid test certificates for new coronavirus infection 48 hours before their departure, and those with negative results will be allowed to enter the mainland (infants and young children under 3 years old are exempted from nucleic acid testing). In the entry link, after arriving at the port from Hong Kong and Macao, personnel entering the country will complete the necessary customs clearance procedures with the customs health declaration code. Those who have a normal health declaration and no abnormality in the routine quarantine at the customs port can be released to enter the society. Those with abnormal health declarations or symptoms such as fever will be tested by the customs. If the test result is positive, after entering the country, they should be quarantined at home or in residence or seek medical treatment as required. If the result is negative, the customs will implement routine quarantine in accordance with the “Frontier Health and Quarantine Law of the People’s Republic of China” and other laws and regulations. According to statistics, on February 6, the Beijing Capital Airport Customs supervised a total of 9 inbound flights from Hong Kong and Macau, and the number of inbound passengers was 1,238. Daxing Airport Customs supervises one Hong Kong inbound flight with 130 inbound passengers. See also The unsustainable cost of the destruction of Gaza - Amira Hass

More than a thousand tourists from Hong Kong and Macau arrived in Beijing on the first day of the full resumption of travel

At 10:45 in the morning, flight CX334 from Hong Kong to Beijing slowly landed at the Capital International Airport. This is the first Hong Kong inbound flight to fully resume personnel exchanges between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao at the Capital Airport port. The 215 passengers on board passed the customs travel inspection site in an orderly manner under the guidance of the customs officers at the Capital Airport. The overall customs clearance was safe, smooth and orderly.

It is understood that in order to do a good job in the quarantine supervision and protection of flights and passenger clearance, Beijing Customs has strictly carried out various work on epidemic prevention and control at ports after the “Class B and B Control”, and made full use of comprehensive means such as technology and information to strengthen cooperation with all relevant parties. Cooperation, focus on defending the capital’s first external defense input gateway.

In terms of remote testing, people entering Hong Kong and Macau who have no travel history in foreign countries or other overseas regions within 7 days do not need to enter the country with a negative nucleic acid test result for new coronavirus infection before travel; if they have a history of travel in foreign countries or other overseas regions within 7 days, The governments of the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions will inspect their negative nucleic acid test certificates for new coronavirus infection 48 hours before their departure, and those with negative results will be allowed to enter the mainland (infants and young children under 3 years old are exempted from nucleic acid testing).

In the entry link, after arriving at the port from Hong Kong and Macao, personnel entering the country will complete the necessary customs clearance procedures with the customs health declaration code. Those who have a normal health declaration and no abnormality in the routine quarantine at the customs port can be released to enter the society. Those with abnormal health declarations or symptoms such as fever will be tested by the customs. If the test result is positive, after entering the country, they should be quarantined at home or in residence or seek medical treatment as required. If the result is negative, the customs will implement routine quarantine in accordance with the “Frontier Health and Quarantine Law of the People’s Republic of China” and other laws and regulations.

According to statistics, on February 6, the Beijing Capital Airport Customs supervised a total of 9 inbound flights from Hong Kong and Macau, and the number of inbound passengers was 1,238. Daxing Airport Customs supervises one Hong Kong inbound flight with 130 inbound passengers.