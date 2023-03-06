A bouquet is a great way to congratulate someone on a birthday, anniversary or thank you (read about new trends in gifts here). But flowers are given not only on special occasions – everyone is pleased to receive a flower arrangement, a gift basket or a decorative plant. Sending flowers to someone can cheer them up, let them know they are important to you, and let them know they are loved. If you are sending flowers for the first time, you should use certain tips, writes The floristguide.

Be spontaneous. A surprise flower gift delivered to your home often means more than a bouquet of flowers sent for a holiday. Surprise gifts are appreciated by many and are a great way to please someone. Instead of a traditional bouquet or arrangement, send something unique. If the recipient likes daisies, send them, even if everyone says, “That’s so corny!” Choose unique colors, styles and compositions. If you’re not sure what to send, ask a florist for advice. Most florists are happy to help their customers create something special.

If you are shy and do not know how to tell someone about your feelings, let the flowers speak for you. Flowers have a deep symbolic meaning. For example, red roses mean love, pink or yellow – friendship and peace. Ask your florist to help you choose flowers that speak the words that your heart wants to say but you are too shy to say. Add a note to the flowers. It can be short and sweet, but it will add individuality and charm to your gift.

Be honest with the florist about your budget. Florists are great at helping their customers find flowers for bouquets, arrangements and gifts that fit within the budget. They can give you tips on how to create a good composition within your budget.

If you are sending flowers or a flower arrangement for a holiday, consider where the recipient will place the arrangement. A low arrangement may be better for a dinner table so that guests can see each other, a taller arrangement may attract attention for a special occasion. Consider the recipient’s favorite colors and flowers, if you know them.

Also consider possible allergies: people allergic to ragweed should not choose bulbous flowers, for example, and some people cannot tolerate the strong aroma of lilies. Take notes so you have the list handy when you talk to the florist. You can order flowers online, by phone or in person. Ordering in person from a local florist has several advantages. You can look at samples in the store or look at photos in the florist’s books. You can also customize each arrangement by choosing the flowers that are available. Sending flowers is a great way to show someone you care. They are given not only for special occasions. Take time today to send flowers and share your joy.

Earlier, “FACTS” told what garden work should be done in March.

Read also: Keep in mind: three mistakes that will harm your indoor flowers

128

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram