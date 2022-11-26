IVREA. Approximately 11 thousand (1,386 in Piedmont) will be the supermarkets involved on Saturday 26 in the National Food Collection Day, promoted for the 26th year by the Banco Alimentare Foundation; there will be over 140 thousand volunteers at work, recognizable thanks to the orange bib they will wear. The Canavese area is also ready to make its contribution and 31 stores will be involved from Settimo Vittone to Alice Castello, the area covered by the charitable structures that belong to the Diocese of Ivrea, passing through Borgofranco, Montalto Dora, Ivrea, Pavone, Samone , Burolo, Strambino, Caluso and Mazzè.

«The number of supermarkets has grown significantly compared to last year, when they were 26 – comment the local representatives of the organization -: we have brought back to operation some supermarkets that last year we were unable to cover due to lack of volunteers and we have a newly opened business was involved: we are ready, we trust in the generosity of the area to offer food to families in difficult situations”.

The invitation is to donate long-life products: canned vegetables, tuna and canned meat, tomato pulp or puree, oil and baby foods such as homogenized or powdered milk. Last year, over 20 tons of foodstuffs were collected in the Eporediese from large shopping centers and small village outlets. In Piedmont, in 2021 Banco Alimentare supported 108,992 people, thanks to the collaboration of 563 affiliated charitable structures and 206 volunteers who work in the Moncalieri headquarters and in the warehouses of Asti, Biella, Fossano and Novara. 9,100 tons of food were distributed, equivalent to 18 million meals, also collected through donations from the food industry, canteens and large-scale retailers. The novelty of the 2022 edition will be the distribution of what is collected in the area, which will no longer be converged in Moncalieri and then redistributed, but will be delivered, as early as Saturday, to the structures that are part of the Banco Alimentare network with savings on transport costs and reduction of pollution.

At the entrance to the points of sale, a bag will be distributed to customers which can be returned (duly filled) at the exit to the managers who will arrange for storage and delivery to the beneficiary entities.