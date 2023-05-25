Home » The French Government tackles the controversy over the evacuation of beggars to Paris
by admin
Protests in Paris, on March 22, 2023.

Paris, (EFE) .

The Delegate Minister of Urban Planning and Housing, Oliver Klein, He assured this Wednesday on France Info radio that the Executive is not looking for “the excuse of a sporting event to solve a humanitarian problem.”

He acknowledged that they have asked several regions of France to increase their capacity to receive homeless beggars to download to the Paris region, which currently has half of the 200,000 emergency places in the country.

Klein explained that this decision responds to the necessity of the conditions of these centers, which in Paris are saturated and that only those homeless who decide voluntarily will be removed from Paris.

“They will be better served in provincial centers than in the Paris region,” said the minister, who rejected criticism from various associations that accused the government of wanting to clean up the city before the Games.

“They are the same ones who reproached me a few weeks ago for leaving families and children on the street,” he said.

Klein pointed out that the quality of care for these families is worse when it is done in a massive way and that it improves with more detailed treatment.

Some associations reproached the Executive for improvising this plan and considered it “too casual” that it is in a hurry as two major sporting events that will bring millions of visitors to the country approach.

The minister himself acknowledged a few weeks ago in the National Assembly that many of the hotels and reception centers that currently house people in precarious situations had asked to stop doing so due to the arrival of many tourists to the city on the occasion of the Rugby World Cup and of the games. EFE

