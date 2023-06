Maie Arro’s shot of frogs won the spring photo contest of Lääne-Nigula municipality.

Arro’s picture received the most votes on the municipality’s Facebook page, 87 viewers liked it. “The point of a photo is to capture an emotion. This picture immediately creates such a nice feeling,” said Helina Laht, marketing and communication specialist from Lääne-Nigula.

