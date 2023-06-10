They guarantee the quality of water that the people of Valle del Cauca drink

Quality water for human consumption for more than 233,000 Valle del Cauca residents is guaranteed by the company Acuavalle, which in the monitoring carried out by the Sanitation Executing Unit, Uesvalle, to rural aqueducts through the methodology of the Water Quality Risk Index, Icar, is located at the level ‘without risk ‘.

Jorge Enrique Sánchez Cerón, manager of Acuavalle, said that “the Valle del Cauca community and especially in the 33 municipalities where we operate can have peace of mindsince the follow-up that our company does and through our laboratory that takes more than 8,000 samples, can guarantee the excellent quality of water that we provide, but at the same time we have the control by regulation that the Uesvalle has to carry out and where it gives us an excellent rating against Irca ”.

samples

The water conditions are determined with the Water Quality Risk Index, Irca, which consists of taking routine and random samples of the water to be sent to laboratories where the level of chlorine, pH, coliforms, turbidity and color is analyzed to determine if the liquid that reaches the community is suitable for consumption.

“During the last year, more than 2,300 water samples have been taken, of which 1,200 come from the municipal capitals where Acuavalle supplies the service. It is important to highlight that the results obtained remain within the established water quality margins, which means that the population of these urban areas does not face risks to their health in relation to the water they consume”, explained Javier Grueso, Water Supervisor. for Human Consumption of the Uesvalle.

Trust

Currently, the IRCA for the aqueducts operated by Acuavalle is at 1.2, well below the safe limit established by the Colombian standard, which is five units.

“This guarantees that all Valle del Cauca families can trust the quality of the water they receive”insisted Jorge Enrique Sánchez.

Acuavalle, in conjunction with Uesvalle, the Departmental Health Secretariat and the Departmental Public Health Laboratory, work hard to maintain and constantly improve water quality standards in the department.

Comments