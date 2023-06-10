MotoGp, Italian one-two at Mugello: Bagnaia wins the Sprint ahead of Bezzecchi, dominated by Ducati

Cinque Ducati in the former cinque locationstwo Italian riders in front of everyone: the Big prize at home in Mugello. In the race Sprint vince I’m sorry Bagnaia before Marco Bezzecchi: first and second as in the World Championship standings MotoGp. Closes the podium George Martin with Pramac, ahead of Johann Zarco e Luca Marini. The first non-Ducati motorcycle is the Ktm of Jack Millerwhich ends in front of Marc Marquez, only seventh at the finish line after starting from the second box. Eighth Aleix Espargaro With the’Aprilia. In ninth position a newfound Aeneas Bastianiniwhich is behind Fabio Quartararo with the Yamaha.

The excessive power of the Ducati is evident, in a race of 10 giri also characterized by rain that for few minutes wet the Mugello circuit. The official team of Borgo Panigale he finished in first position with Bagnaia and in ninth with Bastianini, who came back later a long stop following the injury in the first GP of the season. There Scuderia VR46 the second position on the podium was taken with Bezzecchi and the fifth place with Marini. Third and fourth the two pilots of team Pramac, also powered by Ducati. Not forgetting that at the start too Alex Marquez with the Ducati Gresini he aimed for the podium, but ended up on the gravel already in the first corner.

That was the first twist of a very exciting Sprint race as always. The first part of the race was characterized by Martin’s comeback and by the chaos caused by the few drops of rain. Bagnaia, however, maintained the necessary coolness and at the right time took advantage of a largo of the Spaniard to return to first position. Marquez he also slipped back due to a few counters with Binderpunished with a long lap penalty. While Bezzecchi, overtaking after overtaking, completed his comeback up to the second position. Never received theApriliawith Espargaro eighth e Maverick Vinales only 12th. Yamaha does even worse: only Qaurtararo manages to hold his own and finish at least in the top ten.

The new world championship standings see Bagnaia always in the lead with 106 pointsfour more than its main rival Bezzecchi. More distant Martinat 87, while Binder he is fourth with 81 points.