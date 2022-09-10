People’s Daily Online, Beijing, September 10th (Chi Mengrui) From September 10th to 11th, the 2022 “Moon Full Moon in Beijing, Love China” Daxing District traditional festival Mid-autumn garden tour will be held in Daxing District Niantan Park.

Eating moon cakes, viewing lanterns, and guessing lantern riddles are the traditional customs of the Mid-Autumn Festival. In order to create an immersive festival atmosphere, the organizer has set up interactive booths for folk customs, intangible cultural heritage, and games. Visitors can experience hand-made snowskin mooncakes and hand-made moon cakes. Rabbit lanterns, hand-made Mid-Autumn Festival pendants, hand-painted kites, throwing pots and guessing lantern riddles and other traditional folk custom parent-child interactive experience projects, while enjoying the fun of handicraft art, enhance the sense of identity and pride in traditional culture, and improve the protection and promotion of Chinese excellence. Passion for traditional intangible cultural heritage and festival culture. It is worth mentioning that the three “Fairies Chang’e” arranged by the organizer appeared at the garden party to interact with tourists, pushing the festival atmosphere to a climax.

In the exhibition area of ​​Daxing District’s city-creation work achievements, the visitors were introduced to Daxing District’s fruitful achievements in helping to promote the construction of a national cultural center, the construction of a new era of civilized practice center, and the creation of a national civilized urban area. Participate in the new achievements and new atmosphere presented in the process of creating a civilized city.

The event site also set up Daxing District Cultural Tourism Route Promotion Display Area and Cultural Tourism Sales Market, inviting 10 local enterprises in Daxing, including tourism, cultural creativity, agriculture, commerce, etc., to promote Daxing District Cultural Tourism Resources Exhibition and sell cultural tourism products on the spot, attracting more people. Many tourists enter Daxing, driving consumption of surrounding sightseeing picking, hotels and homestays, scenic spots, and new tourism formats.

It is understood that during the Mid-Autumn Festival, Daxing District held a total of 285 mass cultural activities, and about 35,000 people participated in the activities to experience the charm of traditional Mid-Autumn Festival culture.

