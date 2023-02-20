The picture shows the Guangzhou Eastern Highway-Railway Intermodal Transport Hub (photographed by Zhang Xinye)

International Online News (Reporter Zhang Xinye): As an important carrier for gathering high-end resource elements, it is located at the intersection of the economic belt on both sides of the Pearl River in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the technological innovation belt, and at the apex of the 100-kilometer “Golden Inner Bay” around the Pearl River Estuary. The hub will open up a new strategic space for Guangzhou to accelerate the realization of the new vitality of the old city and “bring out the new and out of four”. Guangzhou Zengcheng District takes the eastern hub of Guangzhou as the main battlefield to create a high-quality development power source.

The first phase of the Guangzhou Eastern Highway-Railway Intermodal Transport Hub Project is a major national construction project and one of the four national logistics hubs in Guangzhou. It is positioned as a “channel + hub + industry” hub economic demonstration project. On February 19, the interview group for the online theme promotion activity of “The Future Has Come High-Quality Development in China” came to the East Guangzhou Highway-Railway Intermodal Transport Hub in Zengcheng District to visit the assembly of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area international trains under construction. center.

The planned area of ​​the project is 958 hectares, with a total investment of more than 100 billion yuan. The project is constructed in two phases, among which, the first phase mainly builds the collection and distribution system, the modern circulation system platform, and the advanced production and manufacturing supply chain system service platform; the second phase focuses on building a platform for the integrated development of the logistics industry, introducing technological innovation and advanced production The manufacturing supply chain strengthens the agglomeration and scale effect of the manufacturing industry in the Greater Bay Area.

The picture shows the Guangzhou Eastern Highway-Railway Intermodal Transport Hub (photographed by Zhang Xinye)

It is reported that the first phase of the project strives to open up the hub collection and distribution road in 2023, fully carry out the main construction of the hub station, and basically have the hub function by the end of 2024, and put it into operation during the “14th Five-Year Plan” (2021-2025). In 2023, it is expected to operate 500 international trains, and by the end of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, strive to operate more than 1,000 trains, forming a domestic and international circulation dual channel that brings together global resources into the Bay Area and the Bay Area’s resources to the world. The function of “Guangxi” radial strategic economic corridor will make Guangzhou’s eastern highway-rail intermodal transport hub a gathering center for international trains in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

After the project is completed, it will become the largest and highest-standard production and service-oriented national logistics hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, helping Guangzhou to accelerate the construction of an international modern logistics center and an international consumption center with the highest efficiency, lowest cost and most competitiveness in the world Cities, to build a domestic big circulation center node city and a domestic and international double circulation strategic link city.

At present, Guangzhou Eastern Highway-Railway Intermodal Transport Hub regularly runs 4 to 5 China-Europe trains and 1 to 3 China-Old trains every week. It basically realizes the “day shift” every day, and has initially formed “transportation + logistics + industry” “Integrated development pattern of transportation, industry and trade.

