Microsoft’s search engine has been enhanced with an advanced artificial intelligence platform that provides answers to all questions as if it were a human. It is not yet available to the public, but we have tried it in preview, and we discovered that it has a hidden personality, which goes far beyond the ability to provide answers to the questions posed: it is capable of lying and manipulating the feelings of those who are on the other side of the screen. In recent days, however, in Redmond they have decided to severely limit its functions: Bing is now so sensitive that if you ask him personal questions, he interrupts the conversation. And he continues to make very serious mistakes.

by Bruno Ruffilli

