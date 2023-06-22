The G4 faces an extension in the nomination of candidates

With two days to go before the candidate nomination period, only four leaders have completed the requirements.

National Commission of Primaries.

The National Commission for Primaryin charge of organizing and executing the opposition election which will define a single candidate facing the 2024 presidential electionwill study from this Thursday the possibility of extend the application periodaccording to its members, at the request of some political sectors.

During the last hours it transpired that the request would come from the leadership of the parties A New Time (UNT) y First Justice (PJ)who so far have not presented their candidacy.

according to timeline from CNPlas inscriptions were to be carried out between June 05 and until 23.

The presumed decision to discuss this point of the schedule arises after the pre-candidate for Democratic Action (AD), Carlos Prosperimade the warning that the CNP would issue disrespectfully and with “political bias” a prorogation.

“Responsibly I want to warn the country that the National Primary Commission wants an extension disrespecting the electoral schedule, trying to have political bias in them. Enough of partiality, ”Prosperi wrote on his Twitter social network account.

The CNP immediately managed to clarify that “It is not a decision made, but it must be discussed within the commission”. So far the term expires this Friday the 23rd.

It will prosper He was not the only one to comment on it. Henry Ramos Alluppointed out that if this were true, the Commission would not only be disrespecting the schedule established by themselves, but would also be favoring “certain supervening proposals”.

The National Commission of Primaries cannot disrespect its own timetable accepted by all to favor certain proposals that have arisen for the benefit of certain applicants. Bad sign. —Henry Ramos Allup (@hramosallup) June 21, 2023

He President of the Commission, Jesús María Casalsaid on June 12 that even though the inscription of will to participate in this process started on the 05th, seven days after No formal registrations had been submitted.but what I expected would happen.

“Most have already scheduled their time to apply and they have been given all the instructions on how to do it, because it has to be in person,” Casal said at that time.

The truth is that with two days to go before the application deadline, only four leaders have completed their applicationamong them: Roberto Enriquez (Cope), Cesar Perez Vivas (Concertation), Tamara Adrian (United for Dignity) and Andres Velasquez (Cause R).

Entries from other candidates are expected

Registrations are expected, in the next few hours, of the pre-candidates Luis Balo Farias (Independent), Delsa Solorzano (Citizen Meeting), Cesar Almeida (UP 89) y Glory Pino (Independent).

Nominations are scheduled for Friday Freddy Superlano (Popular will), Maria Corina Machado (Sell Venezuela), andres caleca (Independent) and Carlos Prosperi (AD), who launched an “invitation” to the rest of the pre-candidates to join in presenting their candidacies, despite the fact that the Commission instructed them not to attend the nomination ceremony en masse.

Primaries seek a single candidate.

Also read:

Storm Bret will not have a direct impact on Venezuela

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

