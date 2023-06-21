The ghosts of Naples, co-production Louvre and European theaters – Tuscany

Théâtre Ville of Paris and that of Tuscany for entertainment

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, JUNE 21 – For the first time, the Louvre Museum in Paris joins forces with two European theatres, the Théâtre de la Ville in Paris and the Teatro della Toscana, to produce a theatrical creation around the exhibition ‘Naples in Paris. The Louvre invites the Capodimonte Museum’, underway in Paris until 8 January 2024. From 28 June to 3 July, ‘The ghosts of Naples’, conceived and directed by Emmanuel Demarcy-Mota on dramaturgy by Marco Giorgetti, recalls, on the occasion of the exhibition, the spirit of Naples between music, songs and quotations from Luigi Pirandello and Fernando Pessoa.



It is, explains the Teatro della Toscana, a polyphonic show: the first part takes place in the Grande Galerie (the largest room in the Louvre Palace in Paris) from 8 pm with poetic wanderings in the exhibition. The second part, at 10 pm, is set in the Cour Lefuel, never open to the public until now. The show is the result of the co-production between the two theatres, Théâtre de la Ville in Paris and the Teatro della Toscana, and the Louvre and aims to evoke the spirit of Naples with a representative cast from the two countries, as an ideal continuation of the project The Actress and the european actor. The spectator will be able to walk in the Grande Galerie, where he will be poetically welcomed by Camille Dugay, Nadia Saragoni, Sebastiano Spada, Lorenzo Volpe and by artists of the Troupe de l’Imaginaire of the Théâtre de la Ville, to reach the specially set up stage at the foot of the double ramp of the Cour Lefuel room, where there will be, among others, Mariangela D’Abbraccio, Marie France Alvarez, Francesco Cordella, with the musicians Filippo D’Allio, Arman Méliès, Aniello Palomba and with the participation of Lina Sastri. (HANDLE).



