The girl who fell from the terrace died – Sardinia

The 22-year-old from Rome who fell from a terrace on the third floor of a building in the historic center of Bosa, on the north-western coast of Sardinia, did not make it. The young woman died in the early afternoon: the doctors of the San Francesco di Nuoro hospital, where she arrived during the night in desperate conditions, tried everything to save her life. The girl underwent surgery that saw the two Neurosurgery and General Surgery teams work together for hours, but there was nothing to be done.

According to what was reconstructed by the carabinieri of the town and the Compagnia di Macomer, under the command of lieutenant colonel Giuseppe Castrucci, the fact happened around 1:30 after an evening spent by the young woman with some friends and her ex-boyfriend, a 25-year-old local , at the Bosa Beerfest. The alarm was given by some passers-by who saw the girl’s body on the ground and called 118. The young woman’s conditions immediately appeared very serious and after having given her first aid, the 118 personnel transported her to the Nuoro hospital.

The deputy prosecutor of Oristano Marco De Crescenzo has opened a file on the matter. The carabinieri have already heard from the girl’s ex-boyfriend to try to reconstruct what happened and ascertain her possible responsibilities. The two young men had broken up, but they would spend the evening together with other friends. Young people who in these hours the military are interrogating in the Carabinieri barracks of the town. What is certain is that at the time of the accident, at 1.30 am, the two ex-boyfriends were together at home. The 25-year-old has already been heard from the carabinieri, but for the moment there is strict confidentiality on the part of the investigators.