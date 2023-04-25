Home » Ernst Huberty was Mister Sportschau: reporter legend died
Ernst Huberty was Mister Sportschau: reporter legend died

Ernst Huberty – a world resonates in this name. The golden days of the “Sportschau” when, for heaven’s sake, you weren’t allowed to call on Saturdays between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. When you were still swearing because only three Bundesliga games were shown and of course not the game you had hoped for.

But there is more to the name Huberty than that. He stands for the somewhat stuffy, but at the same time endearingly calm correctness of the old Federal Republic. Ernst Huberty died on April 24 at the age of 96. “As a sports reporter legend, we will all remember him forever,” said WDR director Tom Buhrow.

“Schnellinger of all things”

If “Tagesschau” spokesman Karl-Heinz Köpcke (1922 to 1991) was the one who freed the German news from the barking commiss tone of the Nazi era, then “Mister Sportschau” Ernst Huberty did just that for sports reporting. His commentary style was calm and reserved, even in highly emotional moments.

Significantly, his most famous reporter words are “Schnellinger of all people”. That was in 1970, when Karl-Heinz Schnellinger scored the equalizer in the 90th minute in the World Cup semi-final against Italy – he of all people, who had been playing in Italy for years. Huberty didn’t shout that out. He just said it.

Born in Trier, son of a Luxembourger, Werner Höfer (“Der Internationale Frühschoppen”) brought him to WDR in the late 1950s and was there from the start of the “Sportschau” that started in 1961. He was the man who hosted the very first “sports show” on June 4, 1961.

