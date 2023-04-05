Wednesday April 5, 2023, 6:30 p.m

Islamabad (Ummat News) The meeting of the government coalition parties is going on in which the decision of the Supreme Court and the subsequent situations are being reviewed.

The strategy of the government regarding the elections is likely to be finalized in the meeting.

According to media reports, the leaders of the coalition parties of the government are participating in the meeting of the coalition parties chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif are participating in the meeting through video link, while Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui are also participating.

Sources say that a detailed consideration of the decision of the Supreme Court is going on in the meeting.

The government coalition will react to the decision of the Supreme Court, while iftar dinner will also be given in honor of the participants of the meeting.