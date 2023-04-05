Home News The government coalition protested the decision of the Supreme Court
News

The government coalition protested the decision of the Supreme Court

by admin
The government coalition protested the decision of the Supreme Court

File photo

Wednesday April 5, 2023, 6:30 p.m

Islamabad (Ummat News) The meeting of the government coalition parties is going on in which the decision of the Supreme Court and the subsequent situations are being reviewed.

The strategy of the government regarding the elections is likely to be finalized in the meeting.

According to media reports, the leaders of the coalition parties of the government are participating in the meeting of the coalition parties chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif are participating in the meeting through video link, while Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui are also participating.

Sources say that a detailed consideration of the decision of the Supreme Court is going on in the meeting.

The government coalition will react to the decision of the Supreme Court, while iftar dinner will also be given in honor of the participants of the meeting.

See also

The channel apologized to Ishaq Dar and assured never to repeat these allegations, file photo

The channel apologized to Ishaq Dar for the false allegations of PTI leader Farrukh Habib and acknowledged that Ishaq Dar is a man of integrity and good reputation.

See also  [Front-line interview]Ruili public reveals the long-term lockdown of the city | Ruili locks the city | CCP virus | collapse

You may also like

First Observation丨General Secretary’s Speech When Planting Trees Paints...

Still sagging at the former Lucchesi factory, the...

Is there purgatory? A discussion of the Catholic...

guidelines no. 3/2022 of the EDPB

Election schedule in Punjab continues

Government Secretariat did not give permission to Providencia...

How to furnish your home in a more...

We will sit on the throne of Lahore...

The obligatory nature of psychological assessment for the...

“We want to train a new generation of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy