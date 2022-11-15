IVREA. The Erasmus + experience of the Iis Cena starts from the city of Izmir in Turkey, accredited to the Erasmus Plus 2021-2027 program. For this purpose, 20 students chosen from among the last year students of all the institute’s courses, accompanied by professors Donatella Vercellone and Nicoletta Carlotti, who will engage in group work with the students of the partner school on 3D graphics programs and activities. workshop using the English language both as a technical work tool and cultural knowledge. The students of Cena in Turkey experience what Vercellone defines as the moment of mobility. «A period of one or two weeks in which students go to attend schools abroad – she explains – in which activities are carried out on previously agreed themes based on the objectives of their project. We want to improve the English language, raise students’ awareness of active citizenship by touching on issues such as sustainability, free movement of European citizens “.

Once back, then, the work continues. «First of all – continues Vercellone -, these activities of theirs will be considered part of the Pcto training course, so the students will be able to spend them already in the state exam, reworking their experiences in a presentation to be presented to the commission. And then the Erasmus program includes a second phase, that of welcoming. The dinner is already preparing to welcome the next delegation on the topic of sustainability. The work to be done to organize these exchanges is enormous, but perceiving the emotion of the kids who can’t wait to meet their foreign schoolmates is the best and greatest motivation that doesn’t make me feel all the tiredness ” .