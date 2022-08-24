Home News The handover ceremony of the Hebi Militia Training Base was held
On the afternoon of August 23, the handover ceremony of the Hebi Militia Training Base was held. Xu Yuanhong, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Provincial Military Region, attended and delivered a speech. Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Ma Fuguo, Mayor Guo Hao, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Feng Fangxi, Chairman of the CPPCC Li Jun, Tang Xiantai, Ji Fengbo, Tian Kaisheng, Wang Zehua, Wang Yongqing, Niu Bin, Xiao Haihai, Luo Kai, Hu Hongjun, etc.

On behalf of the provincial military region, Xu Yuanhong expressed his congratulations on the completion and operation of our militia training base, and put forward requirements for giving full play to the role of the base and doing a good job in the party’s management of armed forces. He emphasized that it is necessary to build a first-class militia training base. While making full use of the advanced hardware facilities of the training base, we should learn from the experience and practices of advanced regions, and focus on the software construction, connotation construction and supporting facilities construction of the training base. The training base has become the city’s militia university and armed university. It is necessary to build a first-class military subregion, adhere to the joint efforts of the military and local governments, highlight key points, focus on cohesion, and strive to build an armed military organization that matches local development, and is at the forefront of the province in building a first-class military subregion. In order to build a first-class militia team, party organizations at all levels must fulfill their responsibilities and take actions, continue to increase training efforts, strengthen organizational leadership, strengthen talent guarantees, continuously build up and strengthen the militia armed forces, and strive to set an example for the province’s militia team building. .

Xu Yuanhong and Ma Fuguo jointly unveiled the militia training base. Guo Hao handed over the key to the training base to Niu Bin.

The civilian soldier training base is located in Shilin Town, Shancheng District, including three functional areas of teaching, living and training.

