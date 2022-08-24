Home Sports The first friendly match took place on 4 September against Acetum Cavezzo
The first friendly match took place on 4 September against Acetum Cavezzo

The first friendly match took place on 4 September against Acetum Cavezzo

This is the program of the friendlies of Logiman Broni. The debut on Sunday 4 September at 6 pm against Acetum Cavezzo, a formation of the Emilian Serie B, led by coach Gigi Piatti, an old acquaintance of the Bronese public.

The following week the friendly will be repeated with reversed courts. On September 14, at PalaDesio, the challenge to Sanga Milano for the Lombardy cup: the winner will face Geas Sesto San Giovanni the following day. On 18 September at Brera against Granda College Cuneo (Serie B). Saturday 24 at home against Empoli, Serie A2 group South. Finally on 27 September at the PalaOltrepo in Voghera the derby against Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia. The championship derby will instead be played on the 7th day, Saturday 19 November (duo at 18.30) at the PalaOltrepo in Voghera; the return match at PalaBrera on Sunday 26 February 2023. After the trip to Trieste on Matchday 1 – Saturday 8 October at 18.30 on the field of the newly promoted Trieste -, Broni will make his home debut on Sunday 16 October against Udine. The regular season will end on Saturday 15 April; There are two midweek shifts, both on the 12th day: the first leg Wednesday 21 December (Costa Masnaga-Broni) and the return Wednesday 5 April. The Christmas break from December 21st to January 7th. On 4 December (9th day) Logiman will host the Alperia Bolzano of the Pavia coach Roberto “Cico” Sacchi, who for the first time returns as an opponent in Oltrepo. At the end of the season the first eight to the playoffs promotion, from the tenth to the thirteenth to the play outs. The last relegated to Serie B directly. At the end of the first round, the first four of the standings access the final eight of the Italian Cup with the first four of the South group.

F.SCAB.

