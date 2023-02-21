The party and government delegation of Hebei Province inspected Yin Li, Yin Yong, Li Xiuling, held a discussion with Ni Yuefeng and Wang Zhengpu in Beijing

Original Title: The Hebei Provincial Party and Government Delegation Visited Beijing to Jointly Promote Chinese-style Modernization and Form More Vivid Practices in Regional Coordinated Development

Yesterday (20th), the party and government delegation of Hebei Province visited Beijing. Yin Li, Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Yin Yong, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Li Xiuling, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Ni Yuefeng, Secretary of the Hebei Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Wang Zhengpu, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Hebei Province, participated in relevant activities , and held in-depth discussions to further deepen Beijing-Hebei exchanges and cooperation, and promote coordinated development in depth and solidity.

During the investigation in Beijing, the party and government delegation from Hebei Province came to the Beijing Stock Exchange, walked into the market supervision room, and the operation control center to learn about business development, technology supervision, and service for innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. View cutting-edge technological achievements and applications such as new-generation information technology, new energy, and medical equipment, and learn about the company’s latest technological products, intelligent manufacturing, and new energy vehicle business development at Xiaomi Group. Afterwards, they also came to the administrative office area of ​​the city’s sub-center to learn about the planning and construction of the Beijing city’s sub-center.

Ni Yuefeng thanked Beijing for its support and assistance to Hebei Province over the years. He said that under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, Beijing resolutely fulfilled its political responsibilities and strongly supported Hebei’s plan to build the Xiongan New Area, won the battle against poverty, and accelerated industrial transformation and upgrading. The people of Hebei will always bear in mind. Hebei resolutely obeys the overall situation, actively undertakes the transfer of Beijing’s industries, enterprises, and population, strives to build the “two districts” of the capital, successfully completes the task of organizing and hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, and strives to accelerate its own development while connecting Beijing and Tianjin and serving Beijing and Tianjin. The coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei fully demonstrates the decisive significance of the “two establishments” and encourages the whole province to unswervingly march forward in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping. Hebei will firmly grasp the “nibble” of relieving Beijing’s non-capital functions, accelerate the construction of an integrated transportation network, strengthen joint construction, joint prevention and joint governance of the ecological environment, deepen industrial docking and innovation cooperation, and promote new breakthroughs in cooperation in key areas of Beijing and Hebei. We must focus on building a world-class city group with the capital as the core, actively serve the construction of Beijing’s urban sub-center, build Xiongan New Area with high standards and high quality, vigorously promote the development of Zhangbei area, and work together to create new “two wings” of Beijing and “two wings” of Hebei . We must work together to promote Chinese-style modernization to present a bright future, strengthen cooperation in building a new energy system, developing a modern commercial and logistics industry, expanding the digital economy, and promoting the coordinated development of the elderly care industry and the elderly care industry, so as to start a good start for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country. Good step to contribute.

Yin Li thanked Hebei Province for its long-term strong support to Beijing. He said that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei has entered a new stage of comprehensively deepening the implementation. Beijing and Hebei are geographically integrated, have the same culture, and are close to each other. On the new journey, we must jointly and thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and instructions on the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, grasp the historical initiative of coordinated development, and enhance the sense of responsibility, mission, and urgency. Adhere to complementary advantages, mutual benefit and win-win, deepen regional cooperation, make the results of coordinated development more and better benefit the people of Beijing and Hebei, and work together to promote Chinese-style modernization to form more vivid practices in regional coordinated development. Support the construction of Xiong’an New District, coordinate the city’s high-quality resources, strengthen regular docking, support the transfer of some colleges and universities, medical institutions, scientific research institutions, enterprises and institutions in Beijing to Xiong’an New District, implement strategic cooperation agreements with the best standards, and continue to deepen education Cooperation in areas such as medical care, vocational training, etc., support Beijing-owned state-owned enterprises to participate in the planning and construction, urban management, and ecological governance of Xiong’an New Area, and guide more Beijing’s technological innovation resources to develop in Xiong’an New Area. High-level planning and construction of the integrated high-quality development demonstration zone of Tongzhou District in Beijing and the three northern counties of Langfang, Hebei Province and the airport economic zone of Beijing Daxing International Airport, to create a model of integrated development of inter-provincial border areas. Accelerate the construction of a modern capital metropolitan area with clear positioning and coordinated linkages, and drive new breakthroughs in the coordinated development of key areas such as transportation, ecology, industry, and public services.

Leaders of Hebei Province and Beijing Municipality Zhang Chaochao, Zhang Guohua, Ge Haijiao, Wu Weidong, Dong Bisheng, Wu Xiaohua, Hu Qisheng, Dong Zhaowei, Ran Wanxiang, Kang Yanmin, Xia Linmao, Zhao Lei, Yu Yingjie, Liu Yuhui, Cui Shuqiang, Hebei Provincial Government Secretary-General Zhu Haowen, Beijing Municipal Government Party Group Member Mu Peng participated.