“THE HOUSE RESERVES THE RIGHT OF ADMISSION AND PERMANENCE…” « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (National, by Editorial Office) Among the latest events within the Colorado Party, the National Republican Association that gave way to the victory of Horacio Cartes as president of the Party and Santiago Peña as President of the Paraguayan Nation, now the new movement is the expulsion of Gerardo Soria, whom we have been able to see and hear on the radio and on social networks crying over spilled milk, meanwhile, other members are calling for the expulsion of Mario Abdo Benítez for his conduct during the elections, for wanting to divide the party, during his term as president, not to lift a finger other than to enrich himself and in the background comments are heard such as that the Paraguayan pepa pig Lilian Samaniego is also a shame for the red jacket, will they also ask for his expulsion? Despite the claims of Soria, who alleges that this is political persecution, that they are violating his human rights to freedom of expression, the reality is that La casa reserves the right of admission and permanence… just as Miguel Prieto was rejected three times his affiliation to the Colorado Party, the poor man had no choice but to found his own party that is dedicated to speaking ill of colorados while doing exactly the same as his predecessor and supposed villain Zacarías Irún, Soria, Marito, Lilian Samaniego will leave to found their own party? The excluded, the rejected, the shots of the ANR? I’m sure there are many others crying in the corners because they can’t get in and we shouldn’t be surprised that Payo joins this new movement since he was also excluded from his own party.

The Colorado party undoubtedly needs a reorganization, they have barely won these last elections, with the faith of a few, or by the title of “less worse” if they want to remain where they are, without a doubt it is time to vindicate themselves, a very great weight for the elected presidents..

Unanimously, the Court of Conduct of the Colorado Party expelled Gerardo Soria, who is also director of Social Responsibility of the Binational, from its register for violating the code of ethics of the party statute. Gerardo Soria. president of the Antequera branch in San Pedro, has to his credit countless complaints that led the ANR Court of Conduct to initiate a lawsuit against him. Known as Itaipu’s “desk chief”, accused of not accompanying list 1 on April 30, which represented a transgression against the institution and against the elected authorities. Soria is director of Social Responsibility at Itaipu and has a complaint for alleged workplace harassment and discrimination against an official, a fact for which a summary was opened in order to elucidate the accusations.

He is also known for his background as a politician, the complaints against him for violent actions towards his dependents.

