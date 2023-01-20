The humanitarian caravan to Bajo Calima and Medio San Juan, in Valle del Cauca and Chocó began; in order to strengthen the humanitarian relief agreed between the government and the ELN in the first cycle of talks.

These humanitarian caravans began their journey from Santiago de Cali, arriving in Dagua to continue to Buenaventura and later ending in Bajo Calima in the Valley and Medio San Juan in Chocó.

Regions that have been the scene of a harsh war between the ELN and the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), causing confinement and displacement in indigenous territories and the Afro community.

“To the indigenous, peasant and Afro population, and to the victims of the armed conflict, we will do the job of listening, and then present a humanitarian relief plan to the population that is suffering from the confinement and violence of the ELN and Clan del Golfo in the Bajo Calima”, said Orlando Riascos Ocampo, Secretary of Territorial Peace of Valle del Cauca.

The objective of the caravan is to carry out an initial diagnosis of the humanitarian situation in this region, in order to establish what are the conditions so that, in the near future, the communities can come out of confinement or, in cases where there has been forced displacement, return to their territories under the principles of voluntary, dignity and security.

The caravan will be divided into two commissions and will travel through a part of the territory made up of the Calima and San Juan river basins, and some points where there are currently concentrations of displaced families in the Dagua and Buenaventura area.

It should be remembered that this plan has the participation of the international community, the United Nations, delegates from District Governments and various groups of NGOs.

The humanitarian caravan will also contribute to make visible, in the face of national and international public opinion, the urgency of dialogue, the construction of peace, the return and the restoration of the rights that have been violated to thousands of inhabitants of the Colombian Pacific who today continue to suffer the ravages of armed violence.

Photo: Justice and Peace Colombia

