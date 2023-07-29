Title: Federal Judge Activates Roadblock Measure as Félix Verdejo Jury Deliberations Reach Impasse

Date: October 16, 2021

In a surprising turn of events, federal judge Pedro Delgado launched a plea to the jury members deliberating the case against ex-boxer Félix Verdejo, acknowledging an impasse in their decision-making process. The judge invoked a rarely used federal regulation, known as the “Allen charge” or dynamite charge, to provide additional directions to the jury.

Lawyer Osvaldo Carlo Linares immediately recognized the roadblock and affirmed the need for the judge’s intervention. The plea came after over 24 hours of deliberation without any indication of a verdict being reached on the four criminal charges related to the death of Keishla Madlene Rodríguez Ortiz.

The Allen charge, which has existed for over 130 years, authorizes a judge to issue special instructions to a jury when a minority of members differ in their views from the majority regarding a verdict. Carlo Linares clarified in an interview with THE SPOKESMAN that this instruction is not meant to change the determination of any juror but rather to encourage dialogue among members facing a deadlock.

Under federal regulations, the judge’s instructions in roadblock cases include reminding the jury that they were chosen from a pool of equally intelligent individuals from the local community. They are also encouraged to continue deliberations and seek a consensus that aligns with the majority view. These guidelines aim to avoid the need for a retrial.

Carlo Linares explained that roadblocks can be caused by a single individual or a small group within the jury. The suspicion in this case is that the minority is responsible for the impasse. The hope is that continued discussion and efforts to convey differing perspectives will help break the deadlock.

The most challenging charge for the jury to comprehend, according to speculation among court observers, is the case of carjacking. Carlo Linares theorized that some jurors may question whether the victim’s voluntary relocation to Verdejo’s car qualifies as carjacking. It appears that no consensus was reached on this charge, as well as the possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

After three days of deliberation, the jury found Félix Verdejo guilty on charges of kidnapping that resulted in the death of Keishla Rodríguez and the death of her unborn child. The sentencing is scheduled to take place on November 3, just three days before Keishla Rodriguez’s anticipated due date.

As the jury resumes deliberations with the judge’s additional instructions, the outcome of this high-profile case hangs in the balance. The eyes of the public, the media, and the grieving family of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz remain fixed on this courtroom drama, eagerly awaiting a resolution.

Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving story.

(Note: This article is fictional and does not reflect any real events or individuals)

