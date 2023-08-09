The Importance of Physical Fitness: Insights from General Secretary Xi Jinping

President Xi Jinping Attends Opening Ceremony of 31st Summer Universiade

CHENGDU, SICHUAN – On July 28, the 31st Summer Universiade commenced in Chengdu, Sichuan. The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of President Xi Jinping who officially declared the Games open.

President Xi Jinping has always emphasized the significance of sports and harbors a deep passion for it. “Life is happy and healthy, and physical fitness is very important,” expressed the President in his concise 14-word statement. During his teenage years, President Xi frequently engaged in football and ice skating. Even after assuming his professional responsibilities, he has maintained a routine of swimming and mountaineering. The President also enjoys playing volleyball, basketball, tennis, boxing, martial arts, and various other sports.

Physical fitness plays a vital role in relieving stress, anxiety, and other emotions. Additionally, it enhances cardiopulmonary function and immunity, contributing to better overall physical and mental well-being.

During the opening ceremony of the Sochi Winter Olympics in February 2014, President Xi Jinping was interviewed by a Russian TV station. He stated, “As leaders of the country, we devote ourselves to our work. However, we must also strike a balance between work and rest.” The President likened physical exercise to “sharpening a knife without cutting firewood by mistake” as it invigorates the spirit.

Engaging in sports can instill confidence and happiness in individuals. The constant pursuit of personal challenges, pushing beyond limits, and achieving progress in sports fosters a heightened sense of accomplishment.

At the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, Chinese swimmer Zheng Tao, who overcame extreme low self-esteem and a lack of self-care ability, clinched four gold medals. “The biggest change swimming has brought to me is that I have become more confident,” Zheng Tao shared. From being an armless boy to a world champion, swimming has transformed Zheng Tao into an optimistic and self-reliant young man.

Sports are not just integral to individual happiness, but also to a country’s strength. The well-being of the entire population is closely linked to national revitalization and the prosperity of a nation. It serves as a fundamental basis for realizing the Chinese dream of reinvigorating the Chinese nation.

Taking into account China‘s national circumstances, General Secretary Xi Jinping prioritized the need to “promote the deep integration of national fitness and national health.” This endeavor marks a new chapter in the development of national fitness. General Secretary Xi Jinping stressed, “Without the health of the whole people, there can be no comprehensive well-off society.” He also emphasized that the popularity of fitness for all and active participation in international sports cooperation are important indicators of a country’s modernization. As an advocate and implementer of fitness for all, General Secretary Xi Jinping has consistently underscored the importance of national fitness while personally planning and promoting initiatives to ignite enthusiasm for physical activities.

Currently, the construction of sports infrastructure is continually advancing, and the public’s interest in fitness is growing day by day. As of the end of 2022, a total of 4.227 million sports venues have been built nationwide, and the “15-minute fitness circle” initiative in urban communities has begun to take shape. Numerous activities that facilitate health, well-being, and happiness among the people have emerged. Mass sports events such as “Village Super,” “Village BA,” and dragon boat races are flourishing in rural areas. In communities and parks, square dancing and brisk walking have become ubiquitous mass sports activities.

An individual’s health forms the foundation of their life, and the well-being of the people is the bedrock of a nation. The thriving of the country, the joy of life, and the health of its citizens will undoubtedly inject more vigor into China‘s development!

