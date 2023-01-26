Home News The importance of vulnerability
The importance of vulnerability

The importance of vulnerability

Today I want to bring to this column an ​​important word and concept for mental health, vulnerability. Vulnerability is defined as the risk that a person, system or object may suffer from imminent dangers, such as natural disasters, economic, political, social or cultural inequalities.

The word vulnerability derives from the Latin vulnerable. It is composed of woundmeaning ‘wound’, and the suffix –speed, which indicates possibility; Vulnerability indicates a higher probability of being hurt.

A couple of years ago, after being subjected to a huge work and study load where I had to migrate to another city with continuous travel, I felt vulnerable, I had never wanted to accept it before, perhaps because of the social pressures that indicate that one must be successful. , not feel afraid, never fail or go back on decisions because that is a sign of weakness and that is not what a “man” should show, especially if he wants to be important. That emotional breakdown was liberating, feeling vulnerability allowed me to seek help, lean on others, recognize that not all the burdens can be carried, that social pressure is not what defines what we have to be as people and professionals, that it is wrong to let yourself fall and wait for the hands that come to build bridges of solidarity, calm, understanding and love.

Bare our feelings and emotions to lighten the soul and be able to continue on the path, recognize the fundamentals of resilience, that ability to transform wounds and pain into strength and experience to face them again.

A vulnerability that leads us to the process of self-forgiveness, self-knowledge and awareness of the present.

Weakness is not bad, what is bad is to camouflage it with masks of egocentrism, hatred and sometimes violence so as not to recognize that we also need help and that we are not heroes because we have more responsibilities and burdens on us; Even comic book heroes have some weakness.

Today I have that word tattooed on one of my arms so as not to forget that I also need the hand of my family and friends for each day.

Adonis Tupac Ramirez

