“The intimidation of my parents continues”: President of the SAE, Daniel Rojas

Since last February 15, the president of the Special Assets Society (SAE), denounced possible monitoring and intimidation of his parents. This would be being carried out by subjects in vehicles in their living room. Recently, Rojas warned that these activities continue.

Initially, the official posted the following on his Twitter account: “I am concerned that neighbors alert me to men on motorcycles and vans with dark windows that have been parked in front of the house where my parents live with suspicious attitudes.”

Today, Monday May 8, he reiterated his alert: “The intimidation of my parents continues, now in vehicles and even with drones flying over their home.”