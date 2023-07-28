The invasions of the MIO lanes in Cali seem uncontrollable

More than four thousand subpoenas have been imposed in Cali, so far this year, due to invasion of the exclusive lanes of the Massive Integrated of the West.

This road violation is the third most violated by drivers in the capital of the Valley; Since the national outbreak, the lack of road culture for these exclusive corridors has intensified.

That is to say, it is a scenario that seems uncontrollable for the highest mobility entity in Cali, because it only has the group of agents from the capital of Valle del Cauca.

“Through checkpoints and attention by the agents, it is a task that is made very difficult given the need to attend to all the situations that arise on a daily basis,” said William Vallejo, Cali’s Mobility Secretary.

A tragic accident involving an ambulance and a cyclist who invaded the lane of the system, is the most recent fact of this scourge.

“In specific emergency situations, the use of the lane is authorized for other actors, but, on a daily basis, the exclusive use of this infrastructure is for vehicles that are part of the operators of the mass transportation system, MIO,” Vallejo clarified.

“Likewise, through our education, culture and citizen participation team, in all our processes where we talk about safe mobility, we address these practices that put those who circulate in these unauthorized spaces at risk, and above all the risk to those that expose the actors for whom these spaces have been designed within the mobility pyramid”, Vallejo added.

Statistics from the Cali Mobility Secretariat

– 4,736 drivers were caught invading the MIO lane from January 1 to July 21.

– Every day 202 fines of this type are imposed in the capital of the Valley.

– In the last 18 months, emphasis has been placed on regulation, inspection, and surveillance, as well as control of the exclusive infrastructure of the city’s public transportation system.

– The cycle paths and platforms, which are spaces for use by the most vulnerable mobility actors, have resulted in more than 21,000 notifications to offenders and more than 1,600 immobilized vehicles.

– In 2022, 16,951 subpoenas were imposed and 1,080 vehicles were immobilized.

In addition, motorcycles have the highest number of fines and immobilizations, by the year 2022 9,728 offenders were notified and 990 immobilized.

This year there are 2,697 and 463 respectively, followed by this means of transport are cars, vans, campers, trucks and buses.

Metrocali and the Department of Mobility of the capital of Valle del Cauca coordinate with the National Government the installation of photo fine cameras.

These controllers would be located on buses and trunks of the MIO, to control the invasion of exclusive lanes of the Massive Integrated of the West.

