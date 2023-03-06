12
The Lamplighters League it will also come out immediately Xbox Game Pass. So subscribers can expect to have the game since launch dayas revealed by the official trailer of the game shown by the publisher Paradox Interactive at its presentation event held in the past few hours.
Exactly as happened with Cities: Skylines 2, also in this case there was no direct announcement, but watching the trailer at the end the logo of the Microsoft subscription service appeared.
See also Five cases were positive in the fourth round of nucleic acid testing in Lanzhou, the fifth round will be launched today