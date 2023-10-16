The largest construction intervention in the coffee region successfully culminates

Beyond building structures, this brand of specialized lawyers protected the dreams and efforts made by these families to guarantee their properties free of debt.

The most important phase, desired by almost 70 families, has ended, who bought their possible home from the construction company CONENCO SAS, a company that went bankrupt and was intervened by the municipality of Pereira, after a significant non-compliance with the real estate projects Parque Residencial Aires Del Bosque, Parque Residencial Caminos Del Bosque and La Primavera Residential Condominium.

Andrés Felipe Ocampo Villegas, the Legal Representative of the Specialized Lawyers firm who was the special intervening company designated by the Mayor’s Office of Pereira, for the intervention process of the construction company that currently has 1,702 families affected by the construction projects. In Armenia there are 1,202 families, for which the company could not respond when the projects were completed, and another 494 pending properties owned by the capital of Risaralda.

This achievement for families located in the coffee region and promoted by the municipal administration of Pereira, has already materialized and the Specialized Law Firm handed over the properties of the Aires Del Bosque Residential Park project.

In an interview with Ocampo he tells the great news, “we are delivering the duly registered public deeds with the canceled liens, both mortgages and any limitations to the purchasing principals.”

What happened?

The company Conenco began this construction project in 2017, but in 2019 a systematic default began before the credit institutions and the DIAN, in 2021 the Mayor’s Office of Pereira took possession, that is, it has taken two years and three months. in the construction project.

“For the municipal administration of Pereira, for all the people who have participated in this process, it is a total achievement, the fact is that no one can know the difficulties we have faced, the properties being registered by Conenco, supposedly and it is known that legally, all the credits and all the debts also fall on the properties, even if the people have possession but the property was in the name of Conenco, the company owed Dian 21,000 million pesos and the credit entities are owed more than 36,000 million pesos” explains Ocampo.

Which meant that if they entered into a liquidation process, all the people would be involved in different processes where their ownership could be affected.

Therefore, today, achieving the lifting of the lien, removing all the measures we had, being able to deliver the deeds with their certificate of tradition means that each person’s property was valued at more than 100%. At this moment the property can be, not only transferable, but also sellable, but also part of the assets.

What will happen now?

At this moment the deed process is the final process of a takeover, because the person already has the registered ownership where the debts of the company no longer bind the promisor registered buyer, he leaves with his deed today, he no longer has has nothing to do with Conenco’s debts, they will be assumed with some remaining assets.

Figures

Tangara Parque Residencial, 187 properties are registered.

Aires del Bosque Residential Park 320 deeded real estate units.

Caminos del Bosque Residential Park 327 registered units.

La Primavera Residential Condominium with 55 units.

Mirador de Batara Complex 180 Pereira families will benefit from the deed.

