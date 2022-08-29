On the 29th, the People’s Procuratorate of Hebei Province issued a notice on the review and prosecution of Chen Mouzhi and other suspected evil forces organized illegal and criminal cases:

On August 11, 2022, the investigation by the Guangyang Branch of the Langfang City Public Security Bureau of Hebei Province was completed by Chen Mouzhi and other suspected evil forces organizing illegal and criminal cases, and transferred to the Guangyang District People’s Procuratorate of Langfang City for review and prosecution. Recently, the People’s Procuratorate of Guangyang District, Langfang City filed a public prosecution with the People’s Court of Guangyang District, Langfang City.

The procuratorial organ found out after legal review that at 2:40 on June 10, 2022, Chen Mouzhi, Ma Mouqi, Liu Mou1, Chen Mouliang, Li Mou1, Shen Moujun, Li Mourui and Liu Mou 2. Jiang Mouping (the two did not prosecute) when eating at a barbecue restaurant in Lubei District, Tangshan City, Chen Mouzhi harassed Wang Moumou, who was dining with colleagues Li Mou, Yuan Mou, and Liu Moumou, After being rejected and reprimanded by Wang Moumou, Chen Mouzhi beat Wang Moumou, Wang Moumou and Li Mou resisted him, Chen Mouzhi, Ma Mouqi, Liu Mou1, Chen Mouliang, Li Mou 1. Shen Moujun held a chair, beat or punched and kicked the victims Wang Moumou, Li Mou, Yuan Mou, and Liu Moumou in the barbecue shop, on the sidewalk outside the shop, and in the small alley next to the shop. After the incident, 4 victims were sent to the hospital by 120 ambulances. Among them, Li and Yuan left on their own after being checked by the hospital and did not need to be hospitalized for treatment; Wang and Liu were hospitalized in the general ward for treatment. Discharge from hospital. According to the forensic identification, the victims Wang Moumou and Liu Moumou constituted secondary minor injuries, and Li Moumou and Yuan Mou constituted minor injuries. At the same time, after the public security organs questioned the victims, interrogated the criminal suspects, and comprehensively conducted on-site investigation, investigation and evidence collection, it was determined that the four victims who were sexually assaulted in the small alley, thrown from the upstairs, and run over by a car were all false. information.

In addition, after in-depth investigation by the public security organs in accordance with the law, the procuratorial organs examined and found that since 2012, Chen Mouzhi and others have gathered together for a long time and were suspected of using violence, threats and other means to illegally detain, assemble a crowd to fight, intentionally harm, There were 11 criminal offenses such as opening casinos, robbery, covering up, concealing criminal proceeds, assisting in cybercrime activities, picking quarrels and provoking trouble, and 4 administrative violations such as picking quarrels and provoking trouble and intentional injury, gradually forming a vicious force with Chen Mouzhi as the gatherer organize. The evil forces organized for evil, oppressed the people, disrupted the order of the local economy and social life, and caused bad social impact.

The Guangyang District People’s Procuratorate of Langfang City held that the criminal facts of the 28 defendants including Chen Mouzhi were clear, the evidence was reliable and sufficient, and they should be investigated for criminal responsibility according to the “Criminal Procedure Law of the People’s Republic of China” No. 176 According to the provisions of the article, a public prosecution was filed against Chen Mouzhi and others in accordance with the law.

During the review and prosecution of the case, the procuratorial organs reviewed all the case materials, interrogated the criminal suspects, informed the litigation rights and obligations of the participants, and listened to the opinions of the defenders, victims and their agents ad litem. In the next step, the procuratorial organ will handle the case in strict accordance with the law and fairly, punish the criminals in accordance with the law, and resolutely safeguard the safety of people’s lives and property and social harmony and stability.