Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 11. The China Table Tennis Association announced on the 11th the 2022 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships (Final) Chengdu (hereinafter referred to as the “Chengdu World Table Tennis Team Championships”) Chinese team entry list .

The Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships will be held from September 30 to October 9. The Chinese Table Tennis Association said that according to the selection method, the final list of the men’s team is Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun, Wang Chuqin and Lin Gaoyuan, and the women’s team is Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong.

As the top-ranked male and female players in the Chinese team, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun, Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi directly qualified for the competition. Lin Gaoyuan was shortlisted for the men’s team by winning in the team’s trials. Chen Xingtong won the women’s singles championship at the Muscat World Table Tennis Professional Major League Challenge Tournament on 10th local time, and qualified to represent the Chinese team in the World Table Tennis Championships team competition.