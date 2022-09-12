Home Sports Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Team China’s roster announced
Sports

Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Team China’s roster announced

by admin
Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Team China’s roster announced

Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Team China’s roster announced

2022-09-12 09:00:35Source: Xinhua News Agency

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 11. The China Table Tennis Association announced on the 11th the 2022 56th ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships (Final) Chengdu (hereinafter referred to as the “Chengdu World Table Tennis Team Championships”) Chinese team entry list .

The Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships will be held from September 30 to October 9. The Chinese Table Tennis Association said that according to the selection method, the final list of the men’s team is Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun, Wang Chuqin and Lin Gaoyuan, and the women’s team is Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong.

As the top-ranked male and female players in the Chinese team, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun, Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi directly qualified for the competition. Lin Gaoyuan was shortlisted for the men’s team by winning in the team’s trials. Chen Xingtong won the women’s singles championship at the Muscat World Table Tennis Professional Major League Challenge Tournament on 10th local time, and qualified to represent the Chinese team in the World Table Tennis Championships team competition.

See also  Trendy mix and match, suspenseful interaction: Jianbao IP's multiple attacks

You may also like

Milan, Ibrahimovic at Milanello: recovery times

U20 Asian Cup qualifiers: National Youth Men’s Football...

Pavia crackling and full marks The Academy (in...

Antetokounmpo made two key three-pointers in 27+10, Greece...

Pordenone awaits the goals from Magnaghi and Candellone

Juve in extremis grabs the same. Milan, Napoli...

Makeover! Barcelona fights Bayern again, how much do...

Furia Sarri in Lazio-Verona: middle finger to the...

Youth is infinite!Akamai Opens a record for the...

Who is Alessia Solidani, the hairdresser friend of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy