In order to cope with the fierce competition from streaming video platforms, Netflix began to enter the mobile game business last year, but unfortunately the results were not satisfactory. However, Netflix does not seem to have given up. At Ubisoft’s annual online event “Ubisoft Forward”, it announced a partnership with French game maker Ubisoft to exclusively launch three free mobile games to Netflix members in 2023.

According to the announcement of the two parties, Ubisoft will launch the sequel game of the puzzle adventure game “Valiant Hearts: The Great War” based on the first world in January 2023, followed by the Roguelite action. RPG “The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot”.

Finally, in addition to Netflix’s announcement that it is working on a live-action series, it was also announced that Ubisoft will make a new “Assassin’s Creed” mobile game for Netflix.

All three of these new games will be exclusive to Netdlix members, released globally, and will be completely free with no in-game purchases.

Netflix has announced its entry into the mobile game market since 2021, but according to a report by market research firm Apptopia, the number of daily active users is less than 1% of the number of Netflix subscribers. One of the reasons, according to the report, is that there are only more than 20 games on the Netflix platform.