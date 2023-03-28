Home News the M23 conditions its withdrawal from Kitshanga on negotiations with the government
the M23 conditions its withdrawal from Kitshanga on negotiations with the government

the M23 conditions its withdrawal from Kitshanga on negotiations with the government

In a press release, a copy of which reached Digitalcongo.cd, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) affirm that the rebels of the M23 subordinate their withdrawal from this locality to a prior negotiation with Kinshasa.

The army also qualifies as a “diversion” the withdrawal of these rebels supported by Rwanda from the various other occupied localities. ” The withdrawals announced with pomp by the M23/RDF coalition are in reality only a diversion “, can we read in this document made public on March 24th.

The army notes that these rebels also condition their withdrawal from the city of Kitshanga on a negotiation with the government. ” More cynical, (…) they refuse to withdraw from Kitshanga by making it subject to prior negotiation with the government “Adds the army in this document signed by Lieutenant-Colonel Guillaume Ndjike Kaïko, spokesperson for the military governor of North Kivu.

On the other hand, the FARDC accuse this M23 and the Rwandan army of reinforcing their positions in other localities of the same territory of Masisi, in Nyiragongo and in Rutshuru, in particular in Kishishe, Bambo, Karega and Kibumba, in the province of North- Kivu.

Moreover, the FARDC say they are ready not to allow this state of affairs to continue, of which the Congolese population has been a victim for several decades.

Digital Congo via Matininfos

