◆ Tom Chesshyre’s editorial (International 1471) begins with an ancient implicit association, defining “educated travelers” as those who could afford international travel in the 1980s. It is clear that air tickets are not bought in culture, but in money, so educated travelers were actually wealthy travelers. The writer blames the end of travel literature on environmentalism and cultural appropriation, which evidently have disqualified the only credited author of this genre, the white bourgeois Westerner. Unfortunately, a fundamental step is missing: the white eye on distant worlds has produced a false imaginary. The distant worlds have become “sad tropics” (to quote Lévi-Strauss) and, finally, have been overcome by a more aware and plural culture, at least in part. Never before have travel destinations become multiple and the encounter with other cultures more urgent. That a western white male feels disoriented is perhaps a (happy) sign of the times.

Alfredo

◆ I read the article about Ernest Shackleton’s expedition to Antarctica (International 1471) shortly after reading the book Endurance by Alfred Lansing (Tea 2003) and I enjoyed the photographs and some stories that are not present in the book. I have deep admiration for those men who, with technologies of the early twentieth century, managed to accomplish similar feats, in that case survive for two years in the middle of the ice. Without internet, GPS, telephones, technical clothing and fortified foods. Simply extraordinary.

Gian Claudio Faussone

◆ The article on human excrement (International 1470) is one of the most interesting that I have read on your pages in recent months. It aroused irritation, surprise, disgust, wonder in me. He touched on anthropological taboos and philosophical themes. We are so proud of our sewers, of our (sacrosanct) hyper-hygiene, but we lack that extra piece of putting back into circulation and giving back what is given to us. Two concepts that are difficult for our arrogantly “advanced” way of thinking.

Roberta Secchi