Filippo on the podium like Mennea 44 years ago: “But I wanted gold”. Barontini hits the pass for the final of the 800s. Sabbatini ninth in the 1500s

The satisfactions for Italy continue at the European Championships in Monaco. On the Olympiastadion track, silver medal for Ahmed Abdelwahed in the 3000 steeplechase and bronze for Osama Zoghlami (his brother Ala finishes seventh). Race as protagonists for all three blues, then the Finnish Raitanen gives the decisive break in the last lap and wins the gold.

Torto is making a comeback — A few minutes later, another Italian podium: Filippo Tortu, eagerly awaited, finds the bronze in the 200 with 20 “27, behind Hughes and Mitchell-Blake. The 4×100 Olympian makes a comeback in the final meters and prevents the British hat-trick, burning Dobson at the finish line . The last Italian to get on the podium of the 200 was Pietro Mennea 44 years ago. Yet Tortu is not satisfied: “I’m a little angry about the color of the medal, tomorrow I’ll be happier – his words on Rai Sport – . I had a good race and the others just seemed to have more. I was hoping for something else, I wanted gold, at this moment the bronze is a bit tight but when you reach the podium in these important events you have to be happy. I am proud of all the work done this year. This bronze medal already makes me think of the European Championships in Rome, where I will want to win “.

Bravo Barontini — I also smiled for Simone Barontini, who closed in second place the semifinal of the 800 which saw him busy, gaining access to the final without having to look at the performances of the others. His time: 1’48 “51. The final is scheduled for Sunday at 7.40pm. See also Infinite talent on the pitch, wrong triangles out: Giggs' European under house arrest

Donne — To the British Muir the gold of the 1500 women: Gaia Sabbatini closes in 9th place (4’06 “04) without ever competing for the podium, Ludovica Cavalli is twelfth (4’10” 93). Seventh place, however, for Ayomide Folorunso in the final of the 400 obstacles. Tenth for Ottavia Cestonaro in the triple: she with 13.48 she is unable to access the jumps that award the medals. Closes the program Dalia Kaddari, seventh with 23 “19 in the final of the 200.

August 19, 2022 (change August 20, 2022 | 00:34)

