The Man Convicted of Girlfriend’s Stabbing Murder Escapes Jail, Poses Extreme Threat

Man Convicted of Stabbing Girlfriend Escapes from Pennsylvania Jail

A man convicted of brutally stabbing his girlfriend to death has escaped from the Chester County Jail outside Philadelphia, authorities confirmed on Thursday. The fugitive, identified as Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is also wanted in his native Brazil for another murder.

The escape occurred around 8:50 am ET, and just an hour later, Cavalcante was spotted walking down a nearby street, not far from the jail. It is reported that he had been sentenced to life in prison without bail just a week prior to his escape.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan, speaking at a press conference, described Cavalcante as “extremely dangerous” and warned the public to stay away from him. Authorities have launched an extensive search operation, involving multiple security teams including the US Marshals, to apprehend him.

Cavalcante’s conviction stemmed from the brutal murder of his girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in April 2021. The harrowing incident took place in front of Brandao’s two young children, aged four and seven at the time. The nine-year-old girl, who testified against Cavalcante in court, witnessed her mother being stabbed 38 times.

According to the young witness, an argument between Brandao and Cavalcante escalated when he pulled her hair and threw her to the ground. The minor further explained that Cavalcante suddenly produced two knives and proceeded to stab her mother. The distressed child immediately called emergency services pleading for help.

During the trial, it was revealed that Brandao had planned to leave Cavalcante after discovering his alleged involvement in another murder in Brazil in 2017. Prosecutors confirmed that she intended to inform the police about his actions.

Cavalcante has a history of domestic violence. A previous incident occurred in June 2020 when police responded to a disturbance at their shared residence in Royersford. Brandao reported being assaulted by Cavalcante in front of her children. An arrest warrant for simple assault was issued for Cavalcante, but he never turned himself in.

In December 2020, another attack occurred when Cavalcante chased Brandao with a knife. She sought and received a temporary protection order against him, but it was later dismissed when she failed to appear for a court hearing. Tragically, a month later, she was killed.

At the time of his escape, Cavalcante was awaiting transfer to the Pennsylvania State Prison. Authorities have described him as approximately 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with curly black hair. His current appearance includes a beard and mustache, as shown in the released photograph.

Residents within a six-mile radius of the prison have been alerted about the escape, and law enforcement agencies have urged anyone with information on Cavalcante’s whereabouts to contact them immediately at 610-344-6480.

The search for Cavalcante remains ongoing, and authorities are determined to bring him back into custody to face justice for his heinous crimes.

