By Political Writing

The manager of the Comptroller General of Cesar, Daniela Pumarejo, He submitted his resignation. Although it has not yet been accepted, it is expected that soon the comptroller general, Carlos Hernan Rodriguez, sign the resolution which designates Javier Martínez Daza in his replacement.

In February 2021, Pumarejo took office as manager, when Carlos Felipe Córdoba was comptroller of the Republic. The manager She is close to the political group of former representative Chichí Quintero.

THE NEW NOVEL

For almost a week, the resume of the young lawyer Javier Martinez Daza was posted on the page of the Comptroller General. Surprisingly, the lawyer Martínez became a candidate for the Comptroller’s Office despite the fact that the comptroller Carlos Hernán Rodríguez had appointed Elmer Jiménez.

According to several sources told EL PILÓN, the representative Ape Cuello asked to strike down Elmer’s appointment to put Javier Martínez and thus calm the waters within the Conservative party.

And it is that the young lawyer Martínez was seeking to be a candidate for the Assembly for the blue party, which divided the votes of the electoral barons of the party going to the departmental duma: José Mario Rodríguez and Camilo Lacouture.