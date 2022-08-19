CALUSO. The end of the works for the construction of fifty new niches and a “garden of memories”, dedicated to burials with the scattering of ashes in the new part of the Caluso cemetery, has been postponed by 64 days. This is the second postponement from the beginning of the year requested by the company (Simco srl) which had won the contract announced by the Municipality, and by the construction management, entrusted to the architect Delmastro di Chivasso.

The reason is linked to the difficulties in procuring the materials necessary for the lining of the loculars and ossuaries. The conclusion is therefore scheduled for next September 30th. The construction site, on the other hand, had opened last May with the preparation of the area and the first interventions. The total cost, covered through self-financing, is 210 thousand euros, and includes the construction of 50 niches in the cemetery of Caluso and another 30 spread in the burial places of the hamlets of Arè, Rodallo and Vallo. On the other hand, the installation in the form of a book has been completed, which will allow the names of the deceased to be engraved with an epitaph to fix their memory. Not far away an area had already been dedicated to the burials in underground tombs of the nuns belonging to the order of Mary Help of Christians who lived and managed the homonymous institute in via Diaz. A marble stone commemorates the deceased who served in the South Canavese Rescue Volunteers.

The works had already been postponed last winter, again due to the lack of materials, while the company had then subcontracted the work to a second company after the authorization of the Municipality. Other interventions to refurbish the external areas of the four cemeteries are planned. In that of Caluso, the stairs to access the niches had already been replaced, while the underground tombs of older dating had already been placed. We will then move on to the outdoor area, completing the pavement towards the pedestrian crossing. The expected cost for a niche varies from 3 thousand to 5 thousand euros, depending on the location. The interested citizens had been invited to submit an application for the acquisition of the cemetery spaces to the municipal offices, leaving a deposit. The sale of the niches will also be allowed to non-residents, with a price increase of 15%. It will also be possible to book the new cells at a cost of 750 euros.