The Swan of Utrecht takes stock of his career. And summing up, he notes with bitterness some choices that he regrets.

On August 18, 1995, an era of football ends. Marco Van Basten, the link between modern and contemporary football, leaves. The ankle gives him no respite. Too much pain. For him, but also for the world of football that loses one of his greatest artists too soon. Looking back, the Utrecht swan takes stock of his career. And summing up, he notes with bitterness some choices that he regrets. The former AC Milan striker spoke some time ago in an interview granted to the BBC.

A tormented talent. The ankle made him suffer a lot, forcing him to retire early, after two years of recovery attempts lived with great suffering. “If I had the possibility again to choose the path to take, with all the experience accumulated over the years and considering the pain endured, I think it was not worth it. My ankle has created so many problems for me, it has influenced my life But at that time football was my whole life. Now I’m older, I’ve also lived a life without football. And I think you can have a fulfilling existence. It’s not just football. Today I’d make a different decision. “

Leaving football was difficult. Forcing even more painful. “As a player I am dead. Even today I can’t even play football. It is difficult for me, because my ankle is fixed. I cannot kick or move with my foot. For me it is difficult to accept because before I quit I didn’t pass a day in my life without having touched a ball. Then, suddenly, it was all over and it was very painful to accept. “ See also Inter Milan preview: the Nerazzurri hits the top of the table, and the king looks forward to breaking the deadlock score

Space for even the sweetest memories. Football has also given very beautiful moments. Like the meeting with Cruijff. “He was one of the best, he was my example. For me he was a hero. He was a star, like George Best, it was great to see him play and when I met him I think it was a lot easier to be with him and play than to talk to him. “.

