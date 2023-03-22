Portraits of the city leaders have been a tradition in German town halls since the beginning of the 20th century at the latest. Tübingen also has a collection of paintings by mayors and mayors. Because of the renovation of the town hall, this “ancestral gallery” had been stored since 2011. In the meantime, the mayor’s gallery has found a new and dignified place on the first floor of the town hall.

It will be opened on Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. in the council chamber. After the welcome by Lord Mayor Boris Palmer, Prof. Reinhold Weber speaks about the history and importance of city leaders under the title “Herrgöttle with tie and collar – mayor and mayor in Württemberg”. Weber is deputy director of the state center for political education in Baden-Württemberg and teaches contemporary history of south-west Germany at the University of Tübingen.

After the lecture, visitors can visit the Mayor’s Gallery. It was supplemented by holdings from the city archive and the city museum and shows 15 portraits. The new presentation, which is partially crooked, makes the checkered history visible and provides information on critical biographies and different views of municipal democracy. In-depth information on all city leaders can be called up on a touchscreen. ST