Reforms – Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati

Elisabetta Casellati, 76, born in Rovigo but of Calabrian origins, is president of the outgoing Senate, a position she held in the last legislature. Casellati, who practiced as a marriage lawyer, was one of the founders of Forza Italia in 1994. Hence her long career in the seats of Parliament. Between 2008 and 2011 he was undersecretary of justice in the Berlusconi government, in a phase also crossed by the controversy over the judicial inquiries of the “Ruby case”. On 15 September 2014, she was elected a lay member of the High Council of the Judiciary

Work and social policies – Marina Calderone



Marina Calderone, born in 1965, profound connoisseur of the labor market, president of the national council of the order of labor consultants since the end of 2005, is the technician chosen to lead the Ministry of Labor. As a professional, Calderone has specialized in the management of large corporate crises. A know-how that will be useful for managing a season that looks very “hot” for companies, struggling with the record surge in energy prices. Calderone is spokesperson for the Orders and regulated professions at the EESC, the European Economic and Social Committee and since 2006 she has chaired the European club for employment law. You have also held two mandates as a director on the board of Leonardo, the giant in the high technology sector (Aerospace, Defense and Security). Among her first dossiers there will be the citizenship income. On several occasions Calderone has argued that the subsidy should not be abolished, but reformulated to leave it as an instrument of social protection in an anti-poverty key.

European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and Pnrr – Raffaele Fitto

Fifty-three years old, from Puglia, Raffaele Fitto has a degree in law and a political career that began in 1990, when he was elected regional councilor in Puglia for the DC. Deputy secretary of the CDU of Rocco Buttiglione since 1995, in 1998 he created, together with Roberto Formigoni, the movement of Christian Democrats for Freedom, which merged into Forza Italia. Elected to the European Parliament in 1999, he became president of the Puglia region in 2000. But in 2005 he was not re-elected, narrowly beaten by Nichi Vendola. From local politics he arrives at the Italian Parliament in 2006, again with Forza Italia. With the new elections held two years later, he passes from the opposition benches to the appointment of Minister of Regional Affairs and Local Autonomies of the fourth Berlusconi government. In 2014, after the Nazarene pact signed by the then Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Berlusconi, Fitto left the party. The definitive break occurs in 2015, when he decides to found his own political movement, which takes the name of Direction Italy, which then merges with Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy in view of the European elections of 201

Education and merit – Giuseppe Valditara

Born in 1961, classical high school at Berchet and then graduating in law from the University of Milan, he knows the ministry like the back of his hand: not only because as a parliamentarian he was the rapporteur for the Gelmini law in 2010, but he was also head of department during the period of Northern League minister Bussetti. Even after the fall of the yellow-green government, Valditara had various positions that kept him in the Viale Trastevere area, between commissions and missions. His professional career was instead inside the University: in Piedmont where he became full professor of the history of Roman law in 1997 and then in Rome where from 2005, the year of its foundation, to 2018 he taught at that European University wanted and created by the Legionaries. di Cristo where the president of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana also graduated. From the same Valditara university he was also dean of the Faculty of Law until 2011. In recent years he has been very close to Matteo Salvini, so much so that he is considered among the ideologues of the sovereign turn.

University and Research – Anna Maria Bernini

Bolognese, 57, outgoing parent company of Forza Italia, was first an exponent of Alleanza Nazionale, then of Il Popolo della Libertà and, finally, of Forza Italia, holding the position of Minister for European policies from 27 July to 16 November 2011. Berlusconi government IV. On February 15, 2021, following the birth of the Draghi government, which remained out of the roster of neo-force ministers, Berlusconi was promoted by Berlusconi to national deputy coordinator of Forza Italia, alongside Antonio Tajani, with the task of coordinating the party’s activities with the parliamentary groups of the Chamber, the Senate and the European Parliament